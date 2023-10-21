Ten Try Ireland Beat Colombia In WVX3

Ireland produced another strong performance in Round 2 of the WXV3 in Dubai to beat Colombia 64-3. A solid first half saw Ireland lead 38-0 thanks to tries from Neve Jones, Natasja Behan, Méabh Deely, Brittany Hogan and co-captain Edel McMahon. Dannah O’Brien converting four from six.

Ireland pushed on in the second half and while things got scrappy at times there were scores from Beibhinn Parsons (2), a second from Player of the Match Jones and Leah Tarpey with Deely adding the extras. Fiona Tuite and Clara Barret came on for their first Ireland debuts to cap another winning performance in Dubai.