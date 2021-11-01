All Eyes On Japan Showdown For Ireland Squad

The Ireland squad were back on the training paddock on Monday as preparations step up a gear for this weekend’s opening Autumn Nations Series clash against Japan at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell‘s side enjoyed a good first week’s work at the IRFU High Performance Centre and their focus now narrows on Saturday’s Test against the Brave Blossoms (Kick-off 1pm) – tickets are available to buy here.

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has linked up with the squad and will train with the group this week, while Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme with the Ireland Medical Team.

Check out the best action shots from Monday’s session below.