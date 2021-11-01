Mack Hansen Links Up With Ireland Squad As Henshaw Continues Rehab
Connacht winger Mack Hansen will train with the Ireland squad this week as the group focuses in on Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 1pm).
Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.
Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.
The Ireland v New Zealand fixture on Saturday, 13th November is sold out while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.
In July the Ireland v Japan Vodafone Summer Series fixture was part of a pilot programme to see the return of spectators to outdoor sporting events. 3,000 supporters got to witness a nine try thriller as Ireland ran out 39-31 victors and Gavin Coombes earned his first cap.
Saturday’s Test at Aviva Stadium is the tenth meeting between the two nations. Ireland have won nine of the contests with Japan claiming the spoils with a deserved 19-12 victory in Shizuoka at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht)*
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Autumn Nations Series 2021
IRELAND v Japan
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 6th November, 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina
Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021