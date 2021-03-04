74 Not Out: Peter O’Mahony In Green

Hot on the heels of his Ireland team-mates Johnny Sexton and Iain Henderson penning contract extensions, Peter O’Mahony today committed his future to Ireland and Munster by putting pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal with the IRFU up until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Head Coach Andy Farrell described the news as ‘fantastic’ and said the re-signing of those three senior players are ‘very important pieces of our jigsaw going forward, for all sorts of reasons, and they’re delighted to get their contracts over the line and settle their futures and we are even more so delighted for them.’

Munster captain O’Mahony has won 74 Test caps for Ireland and has been an integral part of the national squad since his debut against Italy in 2012, with the back row an ever-present through some of Irish Rugby’s great days in recent years.

Below, we take a look through some of the best images from O’Mahony’s career in green to date.