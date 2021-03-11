Ireland Squad Training At Carton House

The Ireland squad continued their preparations for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against Scotland with an intense hit-out at their Carton House base on Thursday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side are tuning up for the Round 4 encounter at Murrayfield hoping to build on their victory over Italy in Rome last week, with the squad coming through another valuable work-out in Maynooth in the Spring sunshine.

Ireland travel to Edinburgh on Friday, with Head Coach Farrell due to name his Match Day 23 tomorrow lunchtime.

Check out the best action shots from today’s session below.