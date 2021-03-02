97 And Counting: Johnny Sexton In Green

97 Caps and counting. Ireland Captain Johnny Sexton has extended his IRFU contract by an additional year , committing his future to Ireland and Leinster until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The out-half, who led Ireland to a six-try Guinness Six Nations victory in Rome last weekend, has been a talismanic figure for both Province and country over the last decade, becoming one of Irish Rugby’s most decorated players.

With one Grand Slam, three Six Nations, four Heineken Champions Cups and the 2018 World Player of the Year award to his name, Sexton’s enduring qualities cannot be underestimated, whether he’s wearing the green of Ireland or Leinster blue.

Below, we take a look back at his Ireland career as Sexton nears the landmark of 100 Test caps in green.