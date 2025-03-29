50th Anniversary Reunion For Ireland Schools Team

The inaugural Ireland Schools team were honoured at a pre-match reception ahead of Saturday evening’s match between Ireland Schools and England.

The 1975 side was captained by Donal Spring with 9 of the 16 players on that day 50 years ago going on to represent the Ireland Men’s team.

Past Ireland Schools captains also attended the event which included the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Dan Boyle, and was hosted by IRFU President Declan Madden.

Ireland won today’s match 22-17 – you can watch it back here.