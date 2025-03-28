Ireland Training – Italy Week

Ireland continue their 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign in Parma on Sunday (kick-off 4pm local time/3pm Irish time), looking to reverse the 2024 result when they come up against Italy. The squad trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday before departing for Italy.

Italy have won each of their last two Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches against Ireland after winning just one in 16 against them previously. Ireland’s improved lineout will be one of the ways in which the team will aim to overturn that run.

A 95% success rate out of touch against France last weekend helped create a platform for the team to attack from. Neve Jones says that Forwards Coach Alex Codling has had a huge impact on how they approach it, “The lineout was a huge success, I just think Codders coming in has done a fantastic job with us. There’s a full buy-in with all of the girls. We don’t have questions, we push each other and work really hard when we are training together.

“It’s definitely something we have worked on and want to have as a strength of ours and will continue to do so as the weeks go on.”