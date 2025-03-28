Ireland Team Named For 50th Anniversary Schools’ International

Harry Goslin of Belvedere College will captain the Ireland U18 Schools team (sponsored by PWC) in an historic 50th anniversary test against England at The Mardyke on Saturday evening (kick off 5.30pm).

The 50th anniversary match against England, which forms part of the IRFU 150 celebrations, marks the very first Schoolboy’s International match which took place on the 29 March 1975.

Tight Head Goslin is joined in the front row by Ben Guerin and Nathan Noble. Jamie Walsh and Frank Maher are paired in the second row while Jonathon Ginnety, Jon Rodgers and Adam Boyd form the back row.

Connor McVicker is named at scrum-half with Paul Neary at out-half. The centre pairing is Bernard White and Tom Bell. Fionn Rowsome is named at full-back with Bobby Colbert on right wing and James Browne on the left.

In addition to marking a hugely important anniversary for School’s rugby the match serves as warm up to the Six Nations U18s Festival in France next month.

Ireland U18 Schools v England U18 (Saturday 29 March, Mardyke, Cork, 17.30pm)

15. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster Rugby)

14. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby) Captain

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

18. Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

19. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/ St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

20. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

25. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

26. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)