Captain’s Run In Parma

Ireland enjoyed one last run out today ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations Round 2 clash with Italy in Parma.

Head Coach Scott Bemand has made three changes to the starting XV from Round 1 with Fiona Tuite starting in the second row, squad captain Edel McMahon in the backrow and Aoibheann Reilly at scrum-half.

The dual 7s and 15s star made an emotional return from the replacements last week after recovering from an ACL injury that ruled her out of the Olympics.

“It was a very emotional moment standing there for the anthems. When I tore my ACL for the second time, before the Olympics last summer, I was just focusing on getting back for that France game.

“I knew that everything had to go right in my rehab journey to get back on the pitch so it was a big moment for me and my family just wearing the green again.”