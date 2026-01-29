Tickets On Sale Now For Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Ireland Club XV clash against Scotland Clubs, taking place on Friday, February 13 at Energia Park , with a 6 .30pm kick-off .

Supporters can watch some of the best club talent in the country in action, with adult tickets priced at €10 and junior tickets (18 and under) €3, making it an affordable evening of top-class rugby.

Having faced Portugal ‘A’ in each of the last two seasons, the Ireland Club XV return this year to play the same opposition from the very first Club International fixture almost 20 years ago, Scotland Clubs. The match will see the teams compete for the Dalriada Cup, which was last contested in 2020 and won by the Ireland Club side.

Head coach Adam Craig has named a 28-player training squad, featuring some of the most exciting and in-form players from the Energia All-Ireland League. The squad is drawn from 10 clubs across Divisions 1A and 1B, underlining the strength and depth of talent within the club game. Notably, 13 players involved also featured in last season’s fixture against Portugal ‘A’, bringing valuable experience to the group.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be live streamed on Irish Rugby’s streaming platform, IrishRugby+, ensuring fans can follow the action wherever they are.