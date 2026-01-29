Munster Make Four Changes As Teenager Wood Set For Debut

Shane Daly switches to outside centre for Munster’s BKT United Rugby Championship match against leaders Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Daly is one five players included who are part of the Ireland XV squad to play England ‘A’ next week. One of the others is Dan Kelly, whom Daly teams up in the centre with as Alex Nankivell is nursing a foot injury.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made four personnel changes to the team that edged out the Dragons last weekend. Diarmuid Kilgallen and forwards Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, and Evan O’Connell all come in to start.

Academy out-half Tom Wood, a member of Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations squad for the second year running, is in line for his senior debut after being named among the replacements.

The 19-year-old Garryowen FC clubman came up through the ranks at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St Munchin’s College. Despite still being eligible for the Ireland U19s last season, he made three appearances for the Ireland U20s in the 6 Nations and was selected for the squad again this year.

Wood is one of two Academy players in the squad with 21-year-old Seán Edogbo keeping his place in an unchanged back row along with Ruadhán Quinn (22) and Brian Gleeson (21).

There are four personnel changes and two positional switches to the side that beat Dragons at Virgin Media Park last week with Diarmuid Barron captaining Munster.

In the backline, Diarmuid Kilgallen starts on the wing with Shane Daly moving to outside centre as Dan Kelly shifts to inside centre.

Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager and Evan O’Connell come into the pack with 21-year-old O’Connell making his 10th Munster appearance.

Mike Haley, Thaakir Abrahams and Kilgallen start in the back three with Kelly and Daly in midfield.

Ennis half-backs Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler start together for the second time after JJ Hanrahan’s late withdrawal last week gave them a first start together in the 9-10 axis.

Josh Wycherley, Barron and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Jager making his first start since October after returning from a head injury earlier this month.

O’Connell and Fineen Wycherley pair up in the engine room with an unchanged back row of Edogbo, Quinn and Gleeson.

Lee Barron, Mark Donnelly and John Ryan provide the front-row reinforcements as Gavin Coombes and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover. Donnelly is in line for his first Munster appearance since November after recently returning from a short-term loan spell at Ealing Trailfinders, where he played three games in as many weeks.

Paddy Patterson, Wood and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

Unavailable for selection this week:

Alex Kendellen (ankle) – returns to training next week.

Jean Kleyn (head) – following the return-to-play protocols.

Calvin Nash (shoulder) – returns to training in the coming weeks.

Conor Bartley (neck) – returns to training in the coming weeks.

Tom Ahern (neck) – TBC

Alex Nankivell (foot) – returns to training in three to four weeks.

JJ Hanrahan (hamstring) – returns to training in three to four weeks.

MUNSTER (v Glasgow Warriors): Mike Haley; Thaakir Abrahams, Shane Daly, Dan Kelly, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Oli Jager, Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley, Seán Edogbo, Ruadhán Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Tom Wood, Seán O’Brien.