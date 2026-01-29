Diarmuid Barron Extends Contract With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Diarmuid Barron that keeps him at the province until 2028.

The dynamic 27-year-old hooker has scored 12 tries in 97 appearances and has captained Munster in 13 competitive fixtures.

A product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College, Barron won a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup title with Rockwell in 2015 and joined the Munster Academy in 2018.

After making his senior debut for the province away to Cardiff in September 2018, he went on to make seven appearances as an Academy player before earning promotion to the senior squad in 2020.

The 2021/22 season was Barron’s breakthrough campaign as he made 22 appearances over the season, including an Investec Champions Cup debut.

By now a key member of the squad, the Tipperary native continued to impress in 2022/23 and helped Munster to a memorable BKT United Rugby Championship crown, scoring five tries in 22 games.

He captained Munster for the first time against Ulster in November 2023, and made 19 appearances last season.

At international level, along with featuring for Ireland at Under-20 level, he has also lined out for Emerging Ireland and Ireland ‘A’.

Barron has been named in the Ireland XV squad for Friday week’s match against England ‘A’ at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.15pm – live on Premier Sports 1). Tickets are available to buy here from Ticketmaster.ie.