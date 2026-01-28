Premier Sport To Show Ireland XV v England A Live From Thomond Park

Premier Sports will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of the Ireland XV (Ireland A) v England A on Friday 6 February as two of world rugby’s deepest player pathways go head-to-head in a fixture that has become a proving ground for future test internationals. The partnership with the IRFU follows Premier Sports’ UK broadcasts of two England A matches in November last year; England A v All Blacks XV from The Rec in Bath (Sat Nov 8 2025) and England A v Australia A (Sat 17 Nov 2025).

The ‘A’ fixture adds to Premier Sports’ live coverage of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations with five games (one per round) from the big tournament, opening with Italy v Scotland on Saturday 7 February live from The Stadio Olympico in Rome (2.10pm UK).

The traditional rivalry returns under the Friday-night lights at Thomond Park in Limerick with a host of eye-catching young talent on show from both countries.

Ireland XV v England A on Premier Sports will be shown across the UK and Ireland and include full match presentation, pre-match build-up and post-match analysis. Broadcast talent and pundit line-ups will be confirmed shortly.

Ireland have named their 27-player Ireland XV squad, captained by Leinster’s Max Deegan, featuring a blend of capped internationals, returning performers and fast-tracked URC academy prospects.

The squad includes brothers Jack and Ben Murphy (Ulster fly-half and Connacht scrum-half) sons of Ulster Head Coach Richie Murphy, Ulster wing Zac Ward, Munster back-row Brian Gleeson, and three-cap Ulster centre James Hume, as Ireland use the fixture to test combinations and build depth beyond Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad. The match also marks a rare opportunity for several young Munster players to run out at Thomond Park in national colours.

The two sides last met at Ashton Gate in Bristol in February 2025 where England A claimed a 28–12 victory in a match that proved influential for senior selection.

With Thomond Park the stage for the fixture, it’s set atmospheric stages in European rugby, the latest instalment carries similar significance for both unions as they look to expose emerging talent of national interest to high-intensity international conditions.

The fixture arrives just 24 hours after Ireland’s Six Nations opener in France, giving additional context to selection dynamics and pushing the spotlight firmly onto those players seeking to force their way into senior reckoning over the coming weeks.

Premier Sports CEO Richard Sweeney said: “Premier Sports is thrilled to be able to bring this compelling live fixture to rugby fans throughout the UK and Ireland as we get a look at both nations’ emerging talent.

“The ‘A’ pathway has produced countless internationals over the years and it’s important that these opportunities are showcased as part of the rugby landscape. These games between Ireland v England have always been a brilliant marker of depth and ambition, and it’s exciting to see that rivalry return centre stage at a time when both unions are investing heavily in their player pathways.

“Thomond Park under lights has a special kind of atmosphere and it will be a superb backdrop for an historic fixture that carries real meaning for both squads, fans and the Unions. Premier Sports is committed to telling the full rugby story, from all levels of the game and not just the headline moments. We want to support the game by showing development pathways and competitive environments that shape national teams and build future stars.

“The A fixture will be a fitting way to open our new Guinness Men’s Six Nations coverage across the UK as we bring a fresh view and presentation from five of the Championship fixtures featuring Wales and Scotland – further strengthening Premier Sports as the home of elite rugby for rugby fans across the UK and Ireland.”