EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

There were three particularly tight contests last weekend, including a draw between St. Mary’s College and Ballynahinch, as teams flexed their defensive muscles in pursuit of crucial points in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A .

UCD flanker Conor Tonge was credited with 24 successful tackles – the highest amount across the top flight in round 11 – and three turnovers, as the students erased a 15-point deficit to beat Lansdowne for the second time this season.

Ireland Under-20 squad member Duinn Maguire (20), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (19), and UCD captain Dan Barron (18) were not far behind him, all doing their bit to steer Emmet MacMahon’s side to their first win in three matches.

In the other games, Calum Dowling, Reuben Crothers, Joe Coffey, and Finn Burke each landed 17 tackles, but New Zealander Josh Gimblett from St. Mary’s College remains the division’s overall top tackler with 155 tackles, including 21 dominant hits.

Gimblett’s team-mate, Mick O’Gara, kicked 11 points to take his division-high scoring haul to 115 points. His closest challenger, Clontarf’s Conor Kelly, finished with 15 points in the table toppers’ 35-24 bonus point win over Nenagh Ormond.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan dotted down for the eighth time this season, moving within one score of the leading try scorer, Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry. Cork Constitution hooker Danny Sheahan is on the rise with his seventh try.

Despite losing at Castle Avenue, bottom side Nenagh had two more tries from influential centres Willie Coffey and Angus Blackmore, who also lead the way with 113 tackle breaks between them.

The Opta statistics, collected each match week, are provided by Stats Perform.

Climbing up to third in the table, an in-form Young Munster ran in five tries at home to Terenure College. Munster Academy scrum half Jake O’Riordan impressed in attack, running in an intercept try, making two line breaks, and providing two try assists.

Old Belvedere number 8 Will McDonald weighed in with 10 carries last weekend, solidifying himself as the division’s leading ball carrier at present with 136.

Belvedere’s hard-fought 18-12 victory over Cork Constitution also saw full-back Morgan Meredith play the full 80 minutes for the eleventh time this season. Ballynahinch have their own ‘iron man’ in ever-present winger Aaron Sexton (880 minutes).

Round 12 this coming Saturday features a Munster derby between Cork Con and Young Munster, a trip to Terenure for defending champions Clontarf, and a crunch clash between UCD and Old Belvedere, who are ninth and seventh in the standings, respectively.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 11:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 115

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 85

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 75

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 72

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 67

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 61

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 55

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 54

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 46

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 45

TRIES –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 8

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 7

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 6

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 6

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 6

Daniel Hurley (UCD) 6

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 6

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 6

Alex O’Grady (Clontarf) 5

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 5

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 5

Evan Moynihan (UCD) 5

Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne) 5

Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution) 5

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum of one attempt every two matches) –

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6/6 – 100%

James Finn (Nenagh Ormond) 4/4 – 100%

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 7/8 – 88%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 42/50 – 84%

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 5/6 – 83%

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 14/17 – 82%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 22/27 – 81%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 13/16 – 81%

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 8/10 – 80%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 28/36 – 78%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 155

Max Russell (Terenure College) 145

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 124

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 120

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 117

Conor Tonge (UCD) 114

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 113

Dan Barron (UCD) 110

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 109

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 107

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 24

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 21

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 17

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 15

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 14

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 13

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 13

Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch) 13

Michael Foy (Cork Constitution) 13

Dan Barron (UCD) 12

Danny Sheehan (Cork Constitution) 12

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 12

Luke Masters (Cork Constitution) 12

CARRIES –

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 136

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 120

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 113

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 108

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 105

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 105

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 102

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 99

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 95

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 93

RUNNING METRES –

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 965.4

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 843.6

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 816.1

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 732.5

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 729.3

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 724.9

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 718.6

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 682.4

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 669.6

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 649.9

KICKS –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 110

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 81

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 74

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 71

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 68

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 62

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 61

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 60

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 57

Thomas Quinn (UCD) 57

KICKING METRES –

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 2477.2

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 2248.7

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 2068.9

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 1858.6

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 1723.6

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 1580.3

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 1566.6

Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College) 1396.8

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 1386.1

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 1366

OFFLOADS –

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 21

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 18

Max Russell (Terenure College) 14

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 13

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 13

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 12

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 11

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 10

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 9

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 9

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 9

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 9

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 9

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 9

Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond) 9

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 9

LINE BREAKS –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 14

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 14

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 12

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 12

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 12

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 10

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 10

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 9

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 9

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 8

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 8

TACKLE BREAKS –

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 61

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 48

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 41

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 38

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 32

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 30

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 30

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 29

Max Russell (Terenure College) 29

Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College) 29

Shane O’Leary (Young Munster) 29

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Conor Tonge (UCD) 9

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 8

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 8

Hugo O’Malley (Old Belvedere) 8

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 7

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 7

Angus Blackmore ((Nenagh Ormond) 5

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 5

Luke Clohessy (Terenure College) 5

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 5

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 73

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 64

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 60

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 49

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 47

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 42

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 42

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) 40

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 38

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 35

LINEOUT STEALS –

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 8

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 6

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 6

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD) 5

Matt Healy (Lansdowne) 5

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 5

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 880

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 880

Dan Barron (UCD) 876

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 875

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 867

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 865

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 860

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 858

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 851

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 846

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.