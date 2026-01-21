Ireland XV Squad Named For England ‘A’ Clash At Thomond Park

The Ireland XV squad, sponsored by Vodafone, to face England ‘A’ at Thomond Park on Friday, 6 February (Kick-off 7.15pm) has been named.

Cullie Tucker has been appointed Head Coach having led Ireland XV to victory over Spain in November, and he will be assisted by John Muldoon (Forwards), Sean O’Brien (Defence) and Mark Sexton (Attack).

The squad will be captained by Max Deegan, with broadcast details for the match to be confirmed shortly.

Ireland XV Squad:

(Club/Province/Test Caps)

Forwards (16):

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

Billy Bohan (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)(1)

Sam Crean (Ulster)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)(captain)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Sam Illo (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Oli Jager (Munster)(1)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(7)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)(2)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs (11):

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)(2)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College/Leinster)

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Joshua Kenny (Wicklow/Leinster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)(2)

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).