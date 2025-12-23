Ireland XV To Face England ‘A’ Under Friday Night Lights At Thomond Park

The Ireland XV squad (sponsored by Vodafone) will return to action in 2026 as Thomond Park hosts a Friday night lights clash with England ‘A’ in February.

Following on from November’s victory over Spain in Leganés, the Ireland XV will host England ‘A’ in Limerick on Friday, February 6 (kick-off 7.15pm), providing another valuable opportunity for players of national interest to be exposed to high level game-time in a green jersey.

The addition of February’s fixture to the calendar follows the recent outing against Spain and last season’s Ireland ‘A’ game against England ‘A’ in Bristol.

It will provide a broader pool of players with exposure to the national team environment during a busy international period, with Andy Farrell’s Ireland opening their Guinness Men’s Six Nations campaign in Paris the night before.

Broadcast details will be confirmed shortly, with tickets now available on Ticketmaster.ie here.