ITV Secures Free To Air Rights For Nations Championship In UK

ITV will become the exclusive free-to-air home of the Nations Championship for fans in the UK, for its first two editions in 2026, and 2028. Further announcements on the rights in the Republic of Ireland will be made in due course.

International rugby’s new competitive cross hemisphere tournament features the twelve strongest nations in the sport, and stars the best players in the world, all competing to win rugby’s newest silverware and titles.

The Nations Championship debuts in July 2026, having been created by Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR through a landmark joint venture, transforming the July and November international rugby windows into a single competitive tournament every two years.

The statement partnership with ITV secures significant investment to fuel rugby in the countries competing in the Nations Championship over the next four years. Confirmation of the new partnership also cements the most comprehensive Free-to-Air access to international rugby in the UK since the game turned professional. This combination will redefine the future of the sport on and off the pitch and gives the broadest possible audience access to every moment of live action from the new global tournament.

The Nations Championship joins coverage of the iconic Guinness Men’s Six Nations, available on ITV following a new long-term agreement last year.

Outside of a Nations Championship year, ITV will deliver coverage of the Summer Nations Series, as teams prepare for Rugby World Cup 2027, as well the Autumn Nations Series. All told, the new partnership guarantees year-round access to the very best international rugby for fans until 2029 and brings unprecedented investment and exposure for the game.

Commenting on the confirmation that ITV will become the home of the Nations Championship in the UK, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This is more than a new partnership with ITV: it is a statement of intent for the future of rugby. Every major moment from the Six Nations and Nations Championship will be available, free-to-air, for the next four years, giving fans unprecedented access to the best of international rugby. Coupled with significant investment in the sport from ITV, the game has never been in a stronger position.”

Read more about the Nations Championship here.