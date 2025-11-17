The Nations Championship: Where Hemispheres Collide

Fierce cross hemisphere rivalries will be put on the global stage when the Nations Championship debuts in July 2026. A landmark joint venture agreed between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, to create the new biennial tournament, signals a watershed moment for rugby union, years in the making.

The Nations Championship creates a competitive tournament format, injecting jeopardy and context into every fixture, on the way to crowning a tournament Champion, and deciding the dominant Hemisphere in the sport that year.

Registration for Nations Championship Finals Weekend tickets and information is now open via the official website

Ratified by World Rugby Council in 2023, the introduction of the Nations Championship is part of a broader package of reform to the global rugby calendars, which have been shaped by members from across the whole sport: unions, federations, clubs, leagues, tournament organisers, players and their associations, and World Rugby. The balance and alignment between domestic and international rugby as of 2026 gives clarity and certainty to support game wide growth, and the Nations Championship is a fundamental driver for this.

In the Nations Championship, twelve of the strongest international rugby nations in the world, packed with the best players in the sport, will form two groups of six teams. The Six Nations teams represent the Northern Hemisphere, and will face the SANZAAR nations, plus invitational teams Japan and Fiji, who complete the line up representing the Southern Hemisphere.

Cross hemisphere rivalries and national pride are at the core of international rugby, and the groundbreaking competitive format of the Nations Championship elevates these and puts them on a global stage. Next July, the Northern Hemisphere group of teams will travel south to play three rounds of fixtures, with every team playing a different rival from the opposing Hemisphere group. A blockbuster Round One inaugurates the Nations Championship on Saturday 4th July, with New Zealand v France, Australia v Ireland, and South Africa v England, among the opening fixtures that set the tone for the tournament.

In November next year, the Southern Hemisphere group will then travel north of the equator for the remaining three rounds, looking to exert dominance, or enact revenge. Points are on offer across the July and November windows, to then dictate the table standings per Hemisphere group and creates the schedule of fixtures for the Nations Championship Finals Weekend.

The Finals Weekend will deliver wall-to-wall elite sporting entertainment to fans, with three days of double headers taking centre stage at Allianz Stadium, in London, England. A totally new concept for rugby union, the Finals Weekend adds a dramatic climax to the tournament, where every fixture matters to every team, and creates an unmissable experience for players and fans alike.

In the Finals Weekend, the 1st ranked team in the Northern Hemisphere group, and the 1st ranked team representing the Southern Hemisphere will battle to be named the first ever Champion of the new tournament. Adding to the sporting jeopardy of the Finals Weekend, teams will also be competing to earn points for their group to decide the winning Hemisphere in the sport, that year.

By the conclusion of the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, players and fans will know the best nation in the sport, and where the balance of power lies between rugby Hemispheres, outside a Rugby World Cup.

Commenting on the new tournament format of the Nations Championship, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The Nations Championship has the power to redefine the future of rugby, and the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR signals a tectonic shift in the sport. Rugby’s strongest nations have collaborated with a clear vision to grow the game, by challenging traditional ways of operating to create a tournament structure with genuine global relevance, which will unlock the true value of the sport.”

“The world’s biggest and best Championships are defined by intense sporting drama, and the Nations Championship will stand alongside these. The Finals Weekend will add a totally new dimension for fans, and promises to create an incredible spectacle, crown Champions, and act as a catalyst to grow rugby’s reach, globally.

By bringing together the best teams and players in the sport and injecting another layer to the fierce cross hemisphere rivalries, the Nations Championship will take international rugby to new heights.”

Following confirmation of the Nations Championship and the joint venture underpinning its creation, Brendan Morris, CEO of SANZAAR stated:

“The establishment of The Nations Championship is an historic and exciting move for rugby that will see the SANZAAR Member Unions, with the addition of Fiji and Japan, take on the best of Europe and the Northern Hemisphere on a biennial basis. SANZAAR nations have a proud and successful record at international level. Our aim is to continue this record, and the Nations Championship, along with our rugby calendar for the 2026-2030 period, will provide the perfect pathway for continued success.”

We warmly welcome our Pacific neighbours into the tournament, as part of our ‘team’. The participating teams are excited, the broadcasters are excited, and the fans are excited, and we very much look forward to July 2026 when it all kicks-off.”

In response to the launch of the Nations Championship, Ronan Dunne, Co-Chair of the Nations Championship, said:

“The Nations Championship, and its introduction into the international rugby calendar, is a transformational moment for the entire sport, and demonstrates the power of collaboration. The tournament will bring together the very best from across the game, elevating rugby on a global scale, but its power to alter the sport’s trajectory and usher in a new era of sustained growth stands to be a hallmark of the Nations Championship.”

With Japan and Fiji completing the line-up of twelve nations, Mark Alexander, Co-Chair of the Nations Championship, added:

“The Nations Championship has been several years in the making, and its launch next year reflects strong collaboration between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, and our vision to deliver the best rugby action at the elite end of our great sport.

Japan and Fiji have shown how competitive they are on the international stage, and by joining the Nations Championship, they have clarity on their consistent opportunities to compete at the highest level. The Nations Championship offers a truly global platform for the sport to shine, and by bringing the strongest rugby nations together, into a cohesive tournament format, the ambition to drive game wide growth is confirmed.”