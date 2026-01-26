Guinness Men’s Six Nations Launches At Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh, the birthplace of international rugby, became the setting for the annual showpiece launch event to kick off the 143rd edition of the iconic Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Bringing together Head Coaches and players from each of the competing six nations, to inaugurate the 2026 edition of a Championship, the event in Edinburgh marks the official start of the six-week tournament that takes over cities, news agendas, and unites players and fans through unmissable experiences.

In 1871, Scotland hosted England at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh, for what would become the first ever international fixture, paving the way for the Home Nations Championship in 1883. Fast forward to 2026, and the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, a Championship which has created many of the most unique and cherished moments in the rugby’s history, stands alongside the most loved tournaments and events in world sport, and a true success story.

Nearly 180 million global fans tuned to watch last year’s edition, and a new record was set for attendances, with over 1 million fans packing out stadiums across the five rounds of fixtures.

The Six Nations Captains gathered outside the famous gates of Edinburgh Castle for a unique photo moment, before joining their Head Coaches at The Hub, a venue and stage renowned for global entertainers, to meet the world’s media, set the scene for this year’s Championship, and kick start a year that will usher in a new era for international rugby.

2026 holds added significance, given the evolution to the global rugby calendar, and the introduction of the Nations Championship, which debuts in July. Fierce rivals during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, turn to allies, when England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales join forces to represent the Northern Hemisphere and take on the powerhouse nations of the Southern Hemisphere: Australia, Argentina, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa.

Speaking at the Guinness Men’s Six Nations launch event, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is one of sport’s greatest success stories. Every year the Championship comes back stronger, creating unforgettable moments and experiences for players and fans, and introducing this year’s tournament in Edinburgh, alongside each of the Head Coaches and players from the six nations, sets the tone for an incredible six weeks of elite sporting entertainment.”

Guinness Global Marketing Director, Somnath Dasgupta, added:

“As Title Partners for both the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Guinness Women’s Six Nations, it fills us with immense pride to have joined the fans, players and coaches in attendance at today’s launch of the 26th year of these magnificent championships.

“Guinness’ roots in rugby run deep, and that’s down to the shared values the game and our brand represent. For Guinness, rugby, and indeed sport, is about the feeling of belonging that is created by shared emotion and rituals away from the pitch, as much as the action on it. Guinness epitomises that feeling, making every match day a truly ‘Lovely Day for a Guinness’ – in Stadium, at home and in the pub.”