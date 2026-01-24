Huge Response To Jersey Design As Competition Closes

A huge thank you to everyone who entered our recent jersey competition to design a pre-game jersey for the Ireland Women’s team to wear at Aviva Stadium in May.

The competition is now officially closed.

The response was phenomenal, with an incredible mix of colour, creativity and imagination pouring in from supporters, artists and young designers across the country. Your designs truly captured the passion behind Ireland Women’s Rugby — and made this competition something special.

The judging process will now get underway, with entries reviewed by a panel including representatives from the Ireland Women’s team and kit partner Canterbury.

The winning designer will be contacted in due course and the design will debut in the warm for Ireland v Scotland in Aviva Stadium on May 17th. Keep an eye on Irish Rugby channels for the big reveal in the coming months.

If you would like to come and join the Green Wave supporting the team then we have three home games this year with links to tickets for all below

Saturday, April 18: Ireland v Italy , Dexcom Stadium, 5.40pm – Buy Tickets

, Dexcom Stadium, 5.40pm – Saturday, May 9: Ireland v Wales , Affidea Stadium, 6.30pm – Buy Tickets

, Affidea Stadium, 6.30pm – Sunday, May 17: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 2.30pm – Buy Tickets

Thank you again for being part of this journey — and stay tuned for more as we count down to a landmark year for Ireland Women’s Rugby.