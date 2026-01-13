12,500 Tickets Sold For Ireland’s Historic Guinness Women’s Six Nations Match At Aviva Stadium

The Green Wave is heading for Aviva Stadium in record numbers as 12,500 tickets have already been sold for Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland in May.

The round 5 encounter will be the first ever standalone Women’s international at the home of Irish Rugby. The match is already set for a record attendance and tickets continue to sell as fans prepare to show their support for the Green Wave.

Ireland fans can do more than just be part of history, they can also design a special pre-match warm-up jersey for this landmark moment in Irish sport – click here for more.

This year also marks a first for Galway as Ireland take on Italy at Connacht Rugby’s newly-renovated Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (kick-off 5.40pm).

Ulster’s Affidea Stadium has staged a number of Women’s internationals in recent years, and Wales will be the visitors to Belfast in round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (kick-off 6.30pm).

Check out the ticket links for all three matches below.

An extended training squad of 37 players gathered at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday as they begin preparations for the tournament which begins against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, 11 April. Scott Bemand has included ten uncapped players in the training squad this week – more details here.

2026 GUINNESS WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS FIXTURES: