IRFU Launches Creative Jersey Design Competition Ahead Of Historic Aviva Stadium Clash

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today announced an exciting new competition inviting young people, artists, and rugby fans across the country to design a special pre-match warm-up jersey to mark a landmark moment in Irish sport: the Irish women’s team’s first ever standalone international fixture at Aviva Stadium, taking place on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

The competition was officially unveiled with a celebratory photo call featuring Ireland Women’s players Eve Higgins and Anna McGann who went viral during last year’s Rugby World Cup with calls for Canterbury to “Release the Fleece” that the players were wearing on their social media channels. The winning design will be produced as the official warm-up jersey worn by the team on the day of the historic match.

Speaking at the launch, Aoife Clarke, Communications Director for the IRFU said:

“This game at Aviva Stadium represents a huge moment for Ireland Women’s Rugby, and we wanted to mark it in a way that truly reflects the community, creativity, and passion behind the team. By inviting fans and young artists to design our warm-up jersey, we’re giving them a chance to be part of history and to leave their mark on Irish rugby.”

The competition is being delivered in partnership with Canterbury, long-time kit partner to Irish Rugby, who will bring the winning concept to life.

Simon Rowe, SVP Canterbury EMEA & North America said; “We saw at Rugby World Cup 2025 how creativity can unite a fan base. Moments like ‘Release the Fleece’ proved that when supporters lead, the effects travel far beyond the pitch. This competition is about letting supporters help shape the connection between the team and the people who support them.”

Entries will be judged by a panel including representatives from the women’s team and Canterbury, with the winning designer receiving official recognition and tickets to the Aviva Stadium fixture. They will also have the opportunity to attend Captain’s Run and meet some members of the team and hand over the jersey to the Captain the day before.

As anticipation builds towards May 2026, this initiative ensures that the first standalone Ireland Women’s international at Aviva Stadium will be not just a sporting milestone, but a shared cultural moment – created by the community, for the community.

Please email your completed design to info@irishrugby.ie and include contact details for a parent or guardian. The closing date for entries is January 23rd.

Full competition details, entry guidelines and deadlines can be found here: Canterbury-Jersey-Competition-2025