EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 11 Previews

It is top against bottom in the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A action , with Nenagh Ormond making their first ever trip to Clontarf’s Castle Avenue fortress. Elsewhere, could UCD and Lansdowne be set for another high-scoring affair?

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 24

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLONTARF (1st) v NENAGH ORMOND (10th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LWWWWWWWWW; Nenagh Ormond: LLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 70; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 7; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore, Willie Coffey 3 each

Preview: Chasing their tenth win in a row, leaders Clontarf welcome back Dylan O’Grady for his first outing since November. He returns at full-back with fellow Ireland Sevens international Hugo Lennox moving to the left wing. Michael Moloney is preferred to Sam Owens at scrum half.

Aaron Coleman, who missed ‘Tarf’s 24-20 victory at Ballynahinch, slots back in at openside flanker. Registering their first league point – courtesy of four tries against Young Munster – was a monkey off Nenagh Ormond’s back, but they face a huge task to get out of the bottom two, with a 19-point gap to eighth-placed Old Belvedere.

James Finn, older brother of Ireland Women’s squad member Caitríona, steps up at out-half for Nenagh. It will be his first start at this level, filling the boots of Charlie O’Doherty who impressed against the Cookies with 16 points. Willie Coffey reverts to outside centre, with his younger sibling, Joe, added to the back row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 6, 2025: Nenagh Ormond 12 Clontarf 28, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

OLD BELVEDERE (8th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (4th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLLLLWLWL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 64; Tries: Morgan Meredith 4; Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 44; Tries: Jack Kelleher 7

Preview: Ollie Campbell Park is sure to draw a big crowd for this double header involving Old Belvedere’s Men’s and Women’s teams. Key backs David Wilkinson, Justin Leonard, and Jayden Beckett return to the starting XV, reuniting the 10-12-13 axis from Belvedere’s 21-15 defeat away to Cork Constitution last month.

Second row Fionn McWey is the only other change for ‘Belvo’s first home clash with Constitution since October 2016. Josh Ericson and James Dillon also feature, fresh from lining out for the Leinster Academy side against the Toulouse Espoirs. Con travel to the capital seeking a fifth straight win.

Con’s firepower up front has been tough for teams to dealt with, and it is no surprise that their top three try scorers are all forwards – Jack Kelleher with seven, following by Danny Sheahan (6) and Peter Hyland (5). Sheahan has also made a division-high eight breakdown steals, a tally only matched by Old Belvedere’s Hugo O’Malley.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 4, 2017: Cork Constitution 16 Old Belvedere 10, Temple Hill; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Cork Constitution 21 Old Belvedere 15, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (2nd) v BALLYNAHINCH (7th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WWWWWLWWLW; Ballynahinch: WLWWLWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 104; Tries: Aaron O’Sullivan 4; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 50; Tries: Ethan Graham 6

Preview: Ballynahinch have been on the slide since losing at Lansdowne in late November. It is four defeats on the trot for Adam Craig’s men, albeit that three of those were by eight points or less. They have been drawn into a battle in the bottom half of the table and really need a result here to get back on track.

Second-placed St. Mary’s College made up for a rare home defeat to Lansdowne by winning the rematch a fortnight ago. Loosehead prop Tom O’Reilly comes in as their only change, while Dan Goggin is poised for an impact role off the bench. Mick O’Gara’s the top flight’s leading scorer, is through the century mark with 104 points.

The Ballynahinch selection shows five changes in personnel, and they are boosted by the inclusion of Ulster’s Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, and Marcus Rea. The 24-year-old Moxham makes a welcome return from his ACL injury, starting at outside centre. McIlroy returns from a rib injury at full-back, and Bradley Luney captains the visitors from the second row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 22, 2025: St. Mary’s College 34 Ballynahinch 21, Templeville Road; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Ballynahinch 0 St. Mary’s College 14, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

UCD (9th) v LANSDOWNE (5th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LWLLLWLWLL; Lansdowne: WLLWWWWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 62; Tries: Daniel Hurley 6; Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 55; Tries: Andy Marks, Bobby Sheehan 5 each

Preview: Two teams gunning for their first win of 2026 after losing starts to the new year in round 10. They served up undoubtedly the match of the season so far in early December, an epic 11-try battle which saw UCD prevail 43-38. Winger Daniel Hurley helped himself to two tries that night.

Lansdowne lost narrowly to St. Mary’s in their last outing, and head coach Declan Fassbender has made three changes for tomorrow’s trip to Belfield. The absence of their top scorer James Tarrant at out-half is covered by Stephen Madigan, while Harry O’Riordan and Hardus van Eeden. Leinster’s Cormac Foley is set for some game-time as a replacement.

Back-to-back defeats to Cork Con have left Emmet MacMahon’s students in the bottom two. A winning performance on home soil would be timely with six of their players included in the Ireland Under-20 squad for the U-20 Six Nations. Among them is hooker Duinn Maguire, who has scored four tries in seven games.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 29, 2025: UCD 7 Lansdowne 25, UCD Bowl; Friday, December 5, 2025: Lansdowne 38 UCD 43, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (6th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LLLLWLLWWW; Terenure College: WLWWWWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Shane O’Leary 63; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 9; Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 44; Tries: Dan Martin 6

Preview: Young Munster and Terenure College always seem to serve up tasty encounters, and the Limerick men are aiming for a season’s double after their impressive 29-19 bonus point success at Lakelands Park last month. Ger Slattery’s side are wintering well with three wins on the bounce.

Munster’s Andrew Smith will make his Young Munster debut on the right wing, returning from the knee and hamstring injuries he suffered in October. Leo Langbridge is their only other change, his inclusion in the back row comes with Ajae Hanson moving to lock alongside captain Alan Kennedy.

Third-placed Terenure got back on the winning trail at home to Old Belvedere. A strong start was crucial that day, and Carlos Spencer’s charges will want to be quick out of the traps again in Greenfields. Former Cookie Pa Ryan starts at inside centre, with Leinster’s John McKee also coming in at hooker.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 29, 2025: Terenure College 12 Young Munster 20, Lakelands Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Terenure College 19 Young Munster 29, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

An exciting round of Division 1B matches is spread across three of the provinces. The top three teams, Old Wesley, Instonians, and Dublin University, are all on their travels, with Wesley heading to Belfast to play bottom side Queen’s University.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 24

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (9th) v INSTONIANS (2nd), Blackrock College school 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWWLLLLL; Instonians: WWLWLWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 63; Tries: Harry Waters 5; Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson 44; Tries: Bradley McNamara 8

Preview: Ulster forwards Callum Reid and Lorcan McLoughlin come into the Instonians pack as they look to build on their recent 29-14 bonus point victory over provincial rivals City of Armagh. Paul Pritchard’s charges have won three of their last four games to lie just five points behind leaders Old Wesley.

Bradley McNamara, the division’s joint-top try scorer with eight, also returns at full-back for Inst, who will field a new half-back pairing made up of Ruairi O’Farrell and Matt Neill. Both home and away, Blackrock College ran Wesley close, performing impressively but losing out by six points on both occasions.

It goes without saying that James Blaney’s side need to pick up as many points as possible during this block of games, with UCC and Naas in the next two rounds. Top scorer Tim Corkery (63 points) and Paddy Moore, an Ireland Under-20 international last year, have been their most used players, with 754 and 737 match minutes respectively.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 6, 2025; Instonians 42 Blackrock College 18, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (5th) v UCC (6th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LWWWLLWWWL; UCC: LLLLLWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 74; Tries: James McCormick 7; UCC: Points: Charlie O’Shea 70; Tries: Ben O’Connor, Kamil Nowak 4 each

Preview: City of Armagh have plenty of recent history with UCC, and will not have forgotten last April’s promotion play-off defeat at home. They gained some revenge for that result with a well-judged 34-24 triumph at the Mardyke in early December, which saw young out-half Owen O’Kane kick a crucial 12 points.

Armagh lock Josh ‘Hightower’ McKinley remains the division’s dominant lineout forward with 73 takes and 16 steals. The set-piece battle could go a long way to deciding the outcome tomorrow, and UCC will make the trip buoyed by doing the double over Naas, scoring 10 tries in the process.

UCC’s two Ireland Under-20 call-ups, Charlie O’Shea and Christopher Barrett, are absent so Harry Murphy and Paddy Gaffney will link up together at half-back. Munster development lock Conor Ryan is one of four other changes, while Ireland U-20 prospect James O’Leary returns from injury on the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 19, 2025: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final: City of Armagh 10 UCC 17, Palace Grounds; Saturday, December 6, 2025: UCC 24 City of Armagh 34, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

HIGHFIELD (4th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (3rd), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWLLWLLWWW; Dublin University: WLWWWLWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 61; Tries: Nicky Greene 4; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 101; Tries: Noah Byrne 8

Preview: These two teams have both made strong starts to 2026, keeping themselves right in the hunt for a top four finish. Highfield, who have climbed above Armagh into fourth pace, claimed the bragging rights over Garryowen with back-to-back wins, having also beaten Dublin University away last month.

Trinity will come hunting for revenge tomorrow afternoon, led by the playmaking and scoring talents of out-half Matty Lynch who has amassed 101 points in ten appearances. Versatile forward Conall Henchy ranks in the top ten, across the division, for successful tackles (111) and dominant hits (14).

There are two changes to the Highfield team that won 15-10 at Dooradoyle a fortnight ago. Player-coach James Cronin, who starts again at loosehead prop, welcomes back Jamie Shanahan to captain the Corkmen from full-back. Eoin Keating will pack down alongside Dave O’Connell in the engine room.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 22, 2025: Dublin University 23 Highfield 28, College Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Dublin University 19 Highfield 26, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

NAAS (8th) v GARRYOWEN (7th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LLLWLWLWLL; Garryowen: WDWLLWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Paddy Taylor 85; Tries: Paddy Taylor 7; Garryowen: Points: Lachlan Stewart 37; Tries: Alex Wood 5

Preview: Both Naas and Garryowen have been winless in the last two rounds, and for the Light Blues it unfortunately extends back further to November. They have slid down the standings to seventh spot, leaving them just a point ahead of the Kildare men, who won 24-19 at Dooradoyle in their most recent victory.

Naas captain Will O’Brien and Eoin Walsh join Darragh Murphy in the back row this week, with a back-line reshuffle seeing Derry Lenehan start at full-back, and Charlie Sheridan and Paddy Taylor, whose excellent campaign continues with 85 points (including seven tries), revert to the outside centre and out-half positions, respectively.

Hoping to put an end to those narrow recent losses, Garryowen’s selection shows four changes. Ronan Foxe joins George Hadden and Max Clein in an all-Munster Academy front row, Jack Delaney and Sean Sexton both start behind the scrum, and Ireland U-20 squad member Billy Hayes will get more game-time at openside flanker.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: Garryowen 56 Naas 5, Dooradoyle; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Garryowen 19 Naas 24, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (10th) v OLD WESLEY (1st), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: LDLLWLLLLL; Old Wesley: WWWLWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Henry Walker 35; Tries: Henry Walker 7; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 117; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 7

Preview: All six Old Wesley players who lined out with the Leinster Academy squad in Toulouse last weekend will be on duty against Queen’s University tomorrow. Four of them will be starters in Belfast, including Ireland XV call-up Stephen Smyth, and second rows Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan.

With Smyth’s selection meaning captain Kieran O’Shea is on bench duty, Eoin Deegan will skipper the table toppers from midfield, alongside new Australian centre Kristian Jensen. Queen’s will be determined to produce a much stronger display after losing 63-5 to Morgan Lennon’s men last month.

Results may not be going Queen’s way, but they have had some very good individual performances, particularly from their Ulster Academy players. Josh Stevens is high up in the division’s player rankings for breakdown steals (2), while Henry Walker’s brace at Trinity has taken him to seven tries for the campaign so far.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 11, 2025: Old Wesley 51 Queen’s University 38, Energia Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Old Wesley 63 Queen’s University 5, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.