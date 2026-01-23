EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 12 Previews

Saturday’s round brings us two-thirds of the way into the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division campaign . Galwegians are involved into another crunch clash, returning to the capital to face third-placed Old Belvedere.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 12:

Saturday, January 24

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

ENNIS (7th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (2nd), Drumbiggle Road, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ennis: WWLLLWLLDLL; Blackrock College: LWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 35; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 7; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 60; Tries: Maggie Boylan 12

Preview: Last week marked only the third time that Ennis have been held scoreless in an Energia All-Ireland League fixture. It was a tough day at the office for them against Railway Union, last season’s beaten finalists, and it will not get any easier against a Blackrock College side on a 10-match winning run.

There are two changes for the Clare outfit tomorrow, with Emma Byrne, a dual status player from Dolphin, slotting in on the left wing, and Alana Foudy making her first start at loosehead prop. Ennis lost 44-12 away to Blackrock in late November, their tries scored by Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey and captain Micaela Glynn.

There are positional switches for Blackrock skipper Hannah O’Connor and Aoife Moore, who move to the second row and back row respectively. Canadian Trinity Todd returns to the back-line, at full-back, and Cara Martin, Sophie Balay-Chawke, Megan Brodie, and Regan Casey have all been promoted from the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 29, 2025: Blackrock College 44 Ennis 12, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

BALLINCOLLIG (8th) v TULLOW (10th), Fethard Town Park 4G pitch, 6.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LLWLLLWLLLL; Tullow: LLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 36; Tries: Eve Prendergast 4; Tullow: Points: Chloe Farrell 29; Tries: Chloe Farrell 4

Preview: A big chance for both teams to pick up points here, especially Ballincollig who are targeting a season’s double over Tullow after winning 31-10 when they met in November. Heavy rainfall has meant this game has been moved to the Fethard Town Park 4G pitch with a later kick-off time of 6.30pm.

Three converted tries meant Ballincollig were a whisker away from beating Wicklow last Saturday. Caolainn Healy comes into the second row as their only personnel change, while there is a welcome return to the matchday squad for the Munster-capped Gillian Coombes, the older sister of Gavin.

Alex O’Brien is back in the centre for Tullow, combining with their leading scorer, Chloe Farrell, who has 29 points (and four tries) to her name. Emma Carroll shifts across to the left wing, Siobhán Kennedy starts at scrum half, and Katie Ann O’Neill reverts to the front row with Lana Brennan restored to the number 8 berth.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 8, 2025: Ballincollig 34 Tullow 12, Tanner Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Tullow 10 Ballincollig 31, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballincollig to win

OLD BELVEDERE (3rd) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLLWWWWWDWW; Galwegians: WWWWWLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 69; Tries: Robyn O’Connor 8; Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 40 each; Tries: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 8 each

Preview: There is plenty of anticipation surrounding this rematch between Old Belvedere and Galwegians, not least because Emma Tilly and Nicole Fowley will be making their seasonal debuts. Fowley takes the reins at out-half for ‘Wegians, just under two months after announcing her retirement from international rugby.

The Sligo-born playmaker is one of four changes for the Blue Belles, who also bring in Kila Curran Coleman, Megan Connolly, and Connacht lock Orla Fenton. Belvedere, meanwhile, are boosted by Tilly’s inclusion at full-back, with the Kildare youngster back to full fitness after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old makes a timely return as ‘Belvo’s back-line is missing both Amy Larn and Katie Corrigan who are on Celtic Challenge duty this week. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton switches to scrum half, partnering Hazel Simmons, and Kara Mulcahy and Zara Martin are both promoted from the bench to start in the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 18, 2025: Galwegians 17 Old Belvedere 10, Crowley Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Galwegians 19 Old Belvedere 22, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

RAILWAY UNION (4th) v COOKE (9th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: LLLWWWWWWWW; Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Heidi Lyons 76; Tries: Heidi Lyons 12; Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden 20 each; Tries: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden 4 each

Preview: Sarah O’Donnell, Nikki Caughey, and Mira Broeks are bumped up from Railway Union’s bench to start against second-from-bottom Cooke. Former Ireland international Caughey will team up with Hannah Scanlan at half-back, as Sana Govender’s charges chase their ninth victory on the trot.

Railway’s twelve-try centre Heidi Lyons kicked three conversions against Ennis to become the division’s top scorer (76 points). The attacking form of Lyons and company should suit the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch, which this match has been moved to due to the Park Avenue surface being unplayable.

Cooke, who conceded over 100 points to the Dubliners in November, will have set certain targets for this return fixture. Captain Megan Simpson shifts back to number 8, with Bronach Cassidy now at hooker, in between Shola Iluyemi and Ilse van Staden who have scored four tries each. Sorcha Mac Laimhin gets the nod in the second row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 18, 2025: Railway Union 71 Cooke 5, Park Avenue; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Cooke 0 Railway Union 105, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

UL BOHEMIAN (1st) v WICKLOW (5th), UL 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WWWWWWWWWWW; Wicklow: WLWLLWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 73; Tries: Chloe Pearse 14; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 49; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5

Preview: UL Bohemian had 33 points to spare when they played Wicklow back in round 7, but ask any of the Red Robins and they will tell you that Jason Moreton’s young side were difficult opponents to put away that day. With a strong starting line-up and home advantage, Bohs are heavy favourites to maintain their winning momentum.

There are positional switches for Clodagh O’Halloran and Becca Bradshaw as Claire Bennett and Abbie Salter-Townshend return, along with Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, their top scorer with 73 points, and Lily Brady. The latter pair both crossed the whitewash twice during November’s 43-10 triumph in Wicklow.

Now back up to fifth in the table, Wicklow will field a reshuffled back-line which has speedster Naoise O’Reilly back at full-back, and Erin McConnell rejoining Beth Roberts at half-back. Opportunity knocks in the back row for both Róisín Ridge and Nicola Schmidt, while New Zealander Dannii Masters will pack down at loosehead prop.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 8, 2025: UL Bohemian 68 Wicklow 21, UL 4G pitch; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Wicklow 10 UL Bohemian 43, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

