‘The Same Foundation And Values Are Still There’ – Allen On UL Bohs’ Drive For Further Success

There are players whose careers are defined by a single position, a single role, a neat outline that never really blurs. And then there are players like Rachel Allen , whose rugby life has been shaped not by where she lines out on a team sheet, but by her willingness to adapt.

Part of the fabric of UL Bohemian RFC for nearly a decade now, Allen has played at a high level through all that time, swapping into different positions to keep delivering for her club, for her team-mates, and for the sport she crossed an ocean to pursue.

She has proudly worn the Red Robins jersey through eras of change, through finals won and finals lost, and now into a period where Women’s rugby in Ireland occupies national stages once unimaginable.

Readily recognised as a high-quality centre, last season she was pressed into action in the back row. In the current Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division campaign, she has reverted to her old midfield berth, while also featuring at out-half as Celtic Challenge call-ups have brought on some enforced changes.

“This time of year now, we’ve lost nearly a full team to the Celtic Challenge,” she told IrishRugby.ie, speaking ahead of Saturday’s round 12 clash with Wicklow on UL’s 4G pitch (kick-off 5pm).

“We’re obviously delighted for them, but it will be great in terms of game-time, in terms of blooding players this side of Christmas, so we’ll just keep it up.”

UL Bohs are chasing a three-in-a-row this season, and are going the right way about defending their All-Ireland League crown with a terrific 11-match winning run, including 10 try-scoring bonus points, putting them in control at the top of the table.

With a home semi-final their target for now, Sarah Quin’s charges are 11 points clear of third-placed Old Belvedere. A streak like their current one does not happen without adaptability, without senior players who can absorb disruption and still maintain standards.

Allen’s own rugby journey has always been one of adjustment. From Bedford, New Hampshire, she came to Ireland initially to study, then returned to chase something that felt bigger than what was available to her back home.

“I started playing rugby in college, my undergrad in Syracuse University in New York,” she explained. “I had played American football growing up with the boys, full contact American football, and I really liked it. And then, got to 14, 15, and couldn’t continue playing with the boys.

“So, I started in college in the States and then I did a semester of study abroad in UL and played with the UL rugby team then. Then I came back to Ireland after I graduated and started playing with Bohs then.

“I really enjoyed rugby in college. I really wanted to pursue it at a higher level. The opportunities in Ireland at the time, compared to the States at the time, I thought were pretty awesome.

“You get buses to matches, you have your clubhouse, and you have all these opportunities that way. It was definitely a big draw to Bohs and Munster, but in Limerick too.

“Went to Munster trials, was on the training squad and then the next season got my first cap for Munster, actually against the Barbarians in Thomond Park in, I think, 2017. Played with Munster from the December Interpros in 2017 up until the January Interpros in 2023.”

Time has given her a long view of how much UL Bohemian, and Women’s rugby itself, has changed in the last decade. The leadership group has evolved naturally, experience now spans generations.

Those who have been there for many years being joined by the newest generation, and together they have brought the storied Limerick club back to the top step of Irish club rugby.

“I think it was 2016/17, that was my first season with Bohs,” she recalled. “Aoife Corey and Alana McInerney were like 18 when they started playing for Bohs, so to see them now where they’re at, and like their development through the years, and to see them now become leaders too, has been awesome.

“In terms of questions, I think sometimes I’m the one asking them questions probably at this point! Especially this side of Christmas, it’s been a big mix of players, like myself and (captain) Chloe (Pearse) would be some of the seasoned players, as we say.

“We had Fiona Reidy back playing last week. We have a lot of experience there, and then on the other end a few of the girls were 18, 19 playing too.

“So, in terms of answering questions, we’re kind of doing our best to just encourage everyone, and be as helpful as possible, I guess, when it comes to experience. I have played a lot of rugby, won a lot of games, so anything I can bring that way.”

The scale of the game has transformed around her. Finals now played at the Aviva Stadium, shown on national television, she has seen it all.

“Huge changes,” she agreed. “I mean even the last two years, the final was held in the Aviva. I’ve played in a number of finals that we won, and then that we lost unfortunately, and all in different sort of circumstances.

“The last two finals were televised on TG4, and people in the club, or people at work could watch it on TV, versus 2016, 2017, and it was not televised at that point.

“When I started playing ten years ago, off the back of the two seasons before, Bohs had lost to Old Belvedere in the final. We were fortunate enough then, the first two seasons, to win the final.

“We lost a few as well in between there, and to be back the last few years, I’ve kind of seen the highs and the lows, and the ups and downs. The last two years to have played in the Aviva Stadium, just incredible.”

Very little has changed with the culture of the club in terms of the coaching this season. While Fiona Hayes departed for a new role with Old Belvedere, Sarah Quin stepped up from her previous coaching roles and into the hot seat.

Allen played with Quin in the past with both UL Bohs and Munster, and is now enjoying her former team-mate getting to steer the ship as head coach of the Energia All-Ireland League title holders.

We were obviously really sad to lose Hayes, and the success we had the past few years with her was great. ‘Quiny’ coming in, she was coaching (already), we all knew Quiny. She just brings a lot of that – she’s very knowledgeable, very knowledgeable around people, and very encouraging as a coach. “The foundation of the club has stayed the same. Quiny played for Bohs as well, so that foundation is still there, the same values are still there. I would have played with Quiny, it would have been 2018, 2019, and then into her last season. “I think that it’s nice to know the person as well, as a coach. She was captain at Munster too, so I’ve played with her as a leader too. There’s something nice about that and the team environment. It’s a close team. I think it’s actually quite a nice thing.”

Bohs made it 11 successive victories last weekend, winning 58-17 away to bottom side Tullow. Fifth-placed Wicklow will provider a stiffer test for them before there is a week’s break ahead of the next block of league fixtures.

At club level, Allen has lived multiple rugby lives. Back. Forward. Leader. Learner. Always ready to play wherever Bohs need her. Someone who crossed the globe to play a sport and has grown alongside a club and played on stages she once could only imagine.

From Bedford to Limerick, from centre and out-half to the back row and back again, to playing at Thomond Park and the Aviva Stadium, Allen, who works as a senior physiotherapist at Mid West Physio in Newcastle, has seen it all.

As UL chase yet more All-Ireland silverware, she is still there, wherever she is needed, quietly proving that versatility, loyalty, and love for the game can be just as powerful as any headline role.

Where Allen plays for the remainder of the season could be anyone’s guess. The 10, 12 or 13 jerseys could all be worn again, maybe a return to the forwards could happen too, but she is just happy to be on the pitch, even if goal-kicking might be something she will stay away from!

“I suppose on a personal level, last year, I thought it was a great opportunity for myself. We had a fantastic back-line, when everyone was healthy, and I mean the depth and the talent we had, and all the young girls coming up through, we honestly had so many backs.

“We had a lot of injuries in the forwards, and so personally (playing in the back row) it was a great opportunity to actually get on the pitch more to begin with. I actually think it gave me a bit of better understanding of the game.

“Maybe more sympathy for the forwards that anyone might say has played with me when I was playing 10 for a while! This year there’s been a lot of chopping and changing, and there’s a lot of switching around, whatever the team needs is the best thing for the team really.

“I think there’s a few other people in similar positions too, moving around and doing kind of what’s best for the team. So it’s been fun, again personally I’ve gotten more game-time out of it, so I’m delighted.”

She added: “You get a good opportunity to play with a bunch of different people, and learn a bit off a bunch of different people too. I think at this point I’m just happy to be on the pitch at the end of the day.

“Not doing the goal-kicking! That definitely wasn’t what I was ever known for as a 10 anyway. But yeah, the club game and the team atmosphere now, I’m just happy to be on the pitch. I’m fortunate to still be playing. I am really enjoying it.

“This season, I think as a group too, I think people are happy to step up in that way too, which is great. I think it’s kind of a good vibe around the camp, and I’m happy to contribute as much as I can.”

