Clovers And Wolfhounds Teams Named For Celtic Challenge Double-Header In Cork

Round 5 of the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with both the Clovers and Wolfhounds in home action, as Virgin Media Park hosts a Sunday double-header welcoming Scotland’s Glasgow Warriors and Welsh outfit Brython Thunder.

The Clovers kick off the day at 12pm against Brython Thunder, who they narrowly beat 15-12 away in in Round 3.

Siobhán McCarthy starts in the front row alongside Úillín Eilian and Sadhbh McGrath, while Faith Oviawe moves from the back row into the second row alongside Aoibheann McGrath. Rosie Searle, Annakate Cournane and Jemima Adams Verling make up the back row.

Emily Lane captains the side from scrum-half and is partnered again by Caitríona Finn at out-half. Alana McInerney and Emily Foley are named on the wings, with Lyndsay Clarke and Niamh Murphy in the centre, while Aoife Corey starts at fullback.

The Wolfhounds welcome Glasgow Warriors as they look to continue their undefeated run in the competition. Neill Alcorn has freshened up his team with a number of players making their first start or appearance of the competition.

Maebh Clenaghan starts in the front row alongside Caoimhe Molloy and Linda Djougang. Kate Jordan is partnered by Fiona Tuite in the second row. The back row of Claire Boles, who Captains the side, Maeve Og O’Leary and Erin King remains unchanged.

There is a new pairing at nine and ten with Jade Gaffney and Abby Moyles starting together. Katie Corrigan and Maggie Boylan are on the wings. Amy Larn is in at full back with Eve Higgins and Vicky Elmes Kinlan making up the centre pairing.

Clovers v Brython Thunder, 12pm

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Emily Foley (Connacht)

13 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

12 – Lyndsay Clarke (Munster)

11- Alana McInerney (Munster)

10 – Caitriona Finn (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster) (Captain)

1 – Siobhán McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Úillín Eilian (Connacht)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster) (VC)

4 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

5 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

6 – Rosie Searle (Leinster)

7 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Saoirse Crowe (Munster)

17 – Orlaith Morrissey (Munster)

18 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

19 – Amelia Green (Munster)

20 – Caoimhe Murphy (Munster)

21 – Aoife Grimes (Munster)

22 –Katie Whelan (Leinster)

23 – Lucia Linn (Munster)

Wolfhounds v Glasgow Warriors, 3pm

15 – Amy Larn (Leinster)

14 – Maggie Boylan (Leinster)

13 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

12 – Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

11- Katie Corrigan (Leinster)

10 – Abby Moyles (Ulster)

9 – Jade Gaffney (Leinster)

1 – Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster)

2 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

3- Linda Djougang (Leinster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Fiona Tuite (Ulster)

6 – Claire Boles (Ulster)(Captain)

7 – Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – India Daley (Ulster)

17 – Cara McLean (Ulster)

18 – Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

19 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

20 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

21 – Alex Connor (Leinster)

22 – Kate Farrell McCabe (Ulster)

23 – Niamh Marley (Ulster)