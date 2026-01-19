Group Bookings Now Available For Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations Campaign

With the countdown to the Guinness Women’s Six Nations gathering momentum, ticket sales for Ireland’s historic clash against Scotland at Aviva Stadium are surging past the 12,500 mark.

The Round 5 encounter on Sunday, 17 May (Kick-off 2.30pm) is set to be a milestone occasion for Irish Rugby, as Aviva Stadium hosts a standalone Guinness Women’s Six Nations match for the first time, with ticket sales already ensuring it is set to be a record crowd too.

General Sale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.ie here, with supporters able to purchase up to 50 tickets for the match online, while larger groups can email tickets@irishrugby.ie to secure their seats for Aviva Stadium.

Head Coach Scott Bemand assembled an extend squad for the first training camp of 2026 at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week, with all eyes now on the Championship ahead, which gets underway against England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 11 April (Kick-off 2.25pm).

Supporters wishing to purchase group tickets for the home matches against Italy at Dexcom Stadium and Wales at Affidea Stadium can do so by emailing tickets@irishrugby.ie.