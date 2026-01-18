Ireland U-20s Build Towards Six Nations With Solid Win Over Italy

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) warmed up for the U-20 Six Nations with a 29-10 victory over Italy at the UCD Bowl. It was important game-time for the group ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement for the tournament.

UNDER-20 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MATCH:

Saturday, January 17 –

IRELAND UNDER-20 MEN 29 ITALY UNDER-20 MEN 10, UCD Bowl

Scorers: Ireland U-20s: Tries: Josh Neill 2, James O’Dwyer, Johnny Byrne; Cons: Tom Wood, Charlie O’Shea 2; Pen: Charlie O’Shea

Italy U-20s: Try: Patricio Ettore Dinarte; Con: Roberto Fasti; Pen: Roberto Fasti

HT: Ireland U-20s 12 Italy U-20s 10

Josh Neill, who has moved from South Africa to take up a Leinster Academy place, touched down twice from lineout mauls as the Ireland Under-20s came from behind to lead 12-10 at half-time.

Roberto Fasti had kicked an early penalty and converted Patricio Ettore Dinarte’s 19th-minute try, but Andrew Browne’s charges produced a strong finish, which included converted scores from replacements James O’Dywer and Johnny Byrne.

The worsening weather conditions after the break ensured it was a forwards-dominated contest, and Ireland, while doing well to gradually stretch clear with replacement Charlie O’Shea kicking seven points, were justly pleased with a second-half defensive shutout.

They kick off their U-20 Six Nations campaign against France in Perpignan on Saturday, February 7, before Italy make a return trip to these shores the following week for a February 13 encounter at Virgin Media Park in Cork. Tickets are available to buy here.

Compared to the team that lost 32-22 to South Africa in November, Ethan Black came in for Connacht call-up Seán Walsh at inside centre on Saturday. There were first starts up front for Christian Foley, Rian Handley, and back rowers Neill and Alex Lautsou, who are both Under-19 eligible.

This was the Italy U-20s’ first game under their new head coach Andrea di Giandomenico, who was appointed just last month. A forceful carry from prop Foley was the highlight of the early exchanges for Ireland, who were captained by Sami Bishti.

Neill and Donnacha McGuire led some smart maul defence that earned turnover ball, but Simone Fardin soon won possession back. Italy duly turned it into the opening points, with Fasti firing over a close-range penalty in the ninth minute.

Barely two minutes later, Ireland got themselves on the scoreboard from a well-executed lineout drive. Foley and Neill were first in at the breakdown to win a penalty, and the latter touched down off the resulting set-piece.

The Azzurrini were back in front by the end of the opening quarter, taking a 10-5 lead thanks to a maul of their own. After Ireland had conceded successive penalties, hooker Dinarte was driven over from six metres out. Fasti converted from the left.

The hosts soon pressurised the Italian lineout into errors, as McGuire stole one throw on the stand side, and recent Connacht senior debutant Daniel Ryan made sure he was first to claim an overthrow, diving on it after an initial dribble forward.

Johnny O’Sullivan got a good tackle in on Edoardo Vitale to prevent a potential breakout, as Ireland began to spend more time in Italian territory. Their back-three were increasingly prominent, with Charlie Molony winning a high ball and Noah Byrne embarking on a pacy run.

Neill was central to a maul turnover as Italy failed to capitalise on a good position inside Ireland’s 22. They were made to pay when Browne’s side converted a late visit to the opposition 22 into the lead score.

Centre O’Sullivan blocked a kick from Fasti, retrieving possession to raid downfield nearing the interval. Italy got the ball back to find touch, but an incisive Lautsou carry, coupled with a penalty, led to Neill scoring from the lineout with Tom Wood’s left boot splitting the posts.

As heavy rain added to the difficulty early in the second half, both teams conceded maul penalties when in possession. Just as Ireland were gaining ground inside the Italian 22, replacement Pietro Celi was quickest to the breakdown to earn a relieving penalty.

Marco Spreafichi also got his hand to an Irish lineout, although the home side remained in the Italian half for the next few minutes. O’Shea came on to good effect at out-half, making a half-break and punishing an offside with a long-range 56th-minute penalty.

After turning down a kick from distance while 15-10 down, Italy exerted some set-piece pressure near the right corner. Valerio Pelli was denied a try from a short lineout move, as great covering from Sean Walsh, Johnny Byrne, and Tyrese Abolarin saw him held up.

Full-back Noah Byrne then showed his pace to launch a thrilling kick chase, countering from deep and ensuring he was first to the ball to nudge it on towards the Italian posts. The Azzurrini rescued the situation, but gave Ireland a five-metre scrum.

It was vital field position at this stage, and replacement scrum half O’Dwyer soon crossed from a 67th-minute ruck. Credit to Lautsou, Billy Hayes, and Johnny Byrne for their carrying in the build-up, along with MU Barnhall’s Walsh making some important clearouts.

UCC clubman O’Shea converted to widen the margin to 12 points, and there were more positive signs for Ireland as McGuire pinched another lineout, and replacement Harry Waters rose highest to win a high ball, adding a crisp kick to touch a few minutes later.

Black and Molony linked up on a threatening midfield break, although a subsequent lineout did not go to plan. Undeterred, it was the Irish pack that delivered the fourth try in the final minute, hooker Byrne piling over from a maul with O’Shea slotting the conversion through the uprights.

TIME LINE: 9 minutes – Italy U-20s penalty: Roberto Fasti – 0-3; 11 mins – Ireland U-20s try: Josh Neill – 5-3; conversion: missed by Tom Wood – 5-3; 19 mins – Italy U-20s try: Patricio Ettore Dinarte – 5-8; conversion: Roberto Fasti – 5-10; 40 mins – Ireland U-20s try: Josh Neill – 10-10; conversion: Tom Wood – 12-10; Half-time – Ireland U-20s 12 Italy U-20s 10; 56 mins – Ireland U-20s penalty: Charlie O’Shea – 15-10; 67 mins – Ireland U-20s try: James O’Dwyer – 20-10; conversion: Charlie O’Shea – 22-10; 80 mins – Ireland U-20s try: Johnny Byrne – 27-10; conversion: Charlie O’Shea – 29-10; Full-time – Ireland U-20s 29 Italy U-20s 10

IRELAND U-20: Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Ethan Black (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht); Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster), Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster); Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster), Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster), Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster), Josh Neill (IQ Rugby/Leinster), Alex Lautsou (Shannon RFC/Munster), Diarmuid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht).

Replacements: Johnny Byrne (Garryowen FC/Munster), Tyrese Abolarin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster), Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster), Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Charlie Keane (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Harry Waters (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster).

ITALY U-20: Edoardo Vitale (CUS Milano Rugby); Malik Faissal (Rugby Parma F.C.), Daniele Coluzzi (Old Colleferro Rugby), Riccardo Casarin (Amatori & Union Rugby Milano) (capt), Matteo Giorgio Noventa (Benetton Rugby); Roberto Fasti (Benetton Rugby), Alessandro Teodosio (G.S. Fiamme Oro Rugby Roma); Christian Brasini (Livorno Rugby), Patricio Ettore Dinarte (Valpolicella Rugby 1974), Erik Meroi (Rugby Club Pasian di Prato), Marco Spreafichi (Benetton Rugby), Simone Fardin (Rugby Casale), Carlo Antonio Bianchi (Unione Rugby Firenze), Jaheim Noel Wilson (Rugby Club Pasian di Prato), Davide Sette (Rugby Experience L’Aquila).

Replacements: Valerio Pelli (Mogliano Veneto Rugby), Gioele Boccatto (Verona Rugby), Emiliano Mastropasqua (Amatori & Union Rugby Milano), Yann Badagnani (Piacenza Rugby Club), Thomas Kurti (Valorugby Emilia), Alessandro Zanella (Benetton Rugby), Inza Dene (Piacenza Rugby Club), Luca Rossi (Pesaro Rugby), Pietro Celi (Livorno Rugby), Thomas del Sureto (G.S. Fiamme Oro Rugby Roma), Alessio Scaramazza (Rugby Experience L’Aquila), Tommaso Roda (Piacenza Rugby Club).

Referee: Robbie Jenkinson (IRFU)