Canterbury Give It A Try programme – Open for Applications

The Canterbury Give It A Try programme for 2026 is now open for applications. 2025 was another successful year for the program with a continued conversion rate of 23% of new participants going on to becoming members in their rugby clubs.

This year to help with the application process we have created an online application here. This should be completed by 5pm on Friday 6, February 2026.

Canterbury Give It A Try (GIAT) will run in the May/June window for selected clubs and is aimed at girls aged 8 to 14, to learn how to play rugby in a safe and fun environment. Clubs will be notified if they have been successful with their application on 20, February and workshops will commence provincially in March alongside the delivery of the Give It A Try supporting kit.

If you have any questions please email Amanda Greensmith on, amanda.greensmith@irfu.ie