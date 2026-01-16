EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 11 Previews

Galwegians’ rematch with second-placed Blackrock College will be live streamed on irishrugby+ , as a big weekend of Women’s rugby, from junior to senior level, kicks off with the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 11:

Saturday, January 17

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

RAILWAY UNION (4th) v ENNIS (7th), Park Avenue, 12.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: LLLWWWWWWW; Ennis: WWLLLWLLDL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Heidi Lyons 70; Tries: Heidi Lyons 12; Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 35; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 7

Preview: A second trip to the capital for Ennis in the space of a week. January is certainly a testing month for Gareth O’Hanlon’s charges with three matches against top four opposition, and tomorrow’s rematch against Railway Union will see them come up against a side that beat them 60-3 last month.

Even with players absent due to Celtic Challenge commitments, Railway have plenty of strength in depth. Méabh Keegan, Keelin Brady, and Emma Fabby are their three changes in personnel, with Fabby replacing the Wolfhounds’ Claire Boles at number 8. 12-try centre Heidi Lyons is one to watch.

20-year-old Munster winger Orna Moynihan will don the number 14 jersey for Ennis, coming in for Emily Murphy in the back-three. Connacht-capped number 8 Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey continues to stand out, touching down against Old Belvedere to take her season’s haul to seven tries in 10 starts.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 6, 2025: Ennis 3 Railway Union 60, Drumbiggle Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

COOKE (9th) v OLD BELVEDERE (3rd), Shaw’s Bridge, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWLLLLLLLL; Old Belvedere: WLLWWWWWDW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden, Amanda Morton 15 each; Tries: Shola Iluyemi, Ilse van Staden 3 each; Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 55; Tries: Robyn O’Connor 8

Preview: 14 points was the difference when these teams played each other in Dublin in early December. Cooke took a lot out of their three-try performance that day, although their losing streak now stands at eight matches. In contrast, third-placed Old Belvedere are unbeaten in seven outings.

Four players who have gained experience through the Ulster age-grade pathway come into Cooke’s starting XV. Shola Iluyemi, their three-try prop, Hannah Lee, and Laura Scott have been brought into the pack by Brian McLaughlin, while Codie McCloskey is promoted from the bench to line out on the left wing.

Old Belvedere, who were 29-12 winners over Ennis last week, have five personnel changes, including the return of Ireland Sevens international Amy Larn at full-back. Julie Nolan is rewarded for her try in round 10 with a start at outside centre, and Éadaoin Murtagh captains from the back row, in the absence of Lesley Ring.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 8, 2025: Old Belvedere 56 Cooke 3, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Old Belvedere 31 Cooke 17, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (2nd) v GALWEGIANS (5th), Stradbrook, 3pm (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWWWWWWWWW; Galwegians: WWWWWLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 60; Tries: Maggie Boylan 12; Galwegians: Points: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 40 each; Tries: Niamh Murphy, Emily Foley 8 each

Preview: Blackrock College have looked in unstoppable form of late, keeping themselves right on track for a home semi-final come April. Galwegians’ own play-off hopes have taken a considerable hit with five straight defeats, but the Blues only trail fourth-placed Railway by eight points.

That means that ‘Wegians’ trip to Stradbrook has a huge amount riding on it. They are boosted by the availability of Clovers winger Emily Foley, who is one of four personnel changes to the starting line-up. Rebecca Farrell also comes into a rejigged back-line, and Elizabeth McNicholas and Sarah McCormick both get the nod up front.

The irishrugby+ cameras will be present as Blackrock aim for their tenth victory in a row. Abby Moyles returns from Celtic Challenge action to start at out-half, alongside Lauren Farrell McCabe, whose younger sister, Ireland Sevens international Kate, has been added to the bench. Ella Durkan features at outside centre.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: Galwegians 0 Blackrock College 49, Crowley Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Galwegians 5 Blackrock College 29, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

TULLOW (10th) v UL BOHEMIAN (1st), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LLLLLLLLLL; UL Bohemian: WWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: Chloe Farrell 22; Tries: Chloe Farrell 3; UL Bohemian: Points: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 73; Tries: Chloe Pearse 12

Preview: Unbeaten leaders UL Bohemian are bound for Rathoe Road in confident mood as they strive for their 11th successive win. They racked up 16 tries when they hosted Tullow last month, their handsome haul including braces from Aoife Corey and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, the division’s new top scorer with 73 points.

Bottom side Tullow will be targeting some key areas to show improvement from that first meeting. A freshened-up front row has captain Grace Kelly at hooker, sandwiched by Gabby Cuddy and Jess Nolan. Katie Ann O’Neill switches to number 8, and Chloe Crotty will link up with Hilary Fitzgerald at half-back.

UL Bohs have reached a scoring average of 56.1 points per match, and with that, have an impressive spread of scorers between backs and forwards. Their captain Chloe Pearse is now the division’s joint-top try scorer with 12 tries, level with team-mate Alana McInerney, who is playing for the Clovers this weekend.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: Tullow 0 UL Bohemian 55, Blackgates; Saturday, December 6, 2025: UL Bohemian 102 Tullow 7, UL 4G pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

WICKLOW (6th) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), Ashtown Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WLWLLWLWWW; Ballincollig: LLWLLLWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 47; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 5; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 36; Tries: Eve Prendergast 4

Preview: Wicklow bounced into the new year with momentum, and last week’s 38-10 defeat of Tullow moved them within two points of Galwegians in fifth place. They are at home again tomorrow evening, and will fancy their chances of completing a season’s double over Ballincolig who have lost their last three games.

The Cork outfit will have other ideas, and compared to the side that lost 36-0 away to UL Bohs, there are five changes in personnel. The pack has been bolstered by Ciara Fleming, Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Sinéad O’Donnell, and Clodagh O’Dowd. Clovers player Orlaith Morrissy is set for an impact role off the bench.

Teenage full-back Teni Onigbode, an Ireland Under-18 international last year, will make her first All-Ireland League start for Wicklow. Clara Dunne and Sophie Richardson are also brought into the back-line by Jason Moreton, who welcomes back co-captain Rachel Griffey at number 8. There are starts in the front row for Lorraine Voorbach and Joanne Smith.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 18, 2025: Ballincollig 26 Wicklow 44, Tanner Park; Saturday, December 6, 2025: Ballincollig 12 Wicklow 41, Virgin Media Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

