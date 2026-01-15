Herring And Crean Extend Contracts With Ulster

Ulster Rugby has confirm that front rowers Rob Herring and Sam Crean have signed new contract extensions with the province.

Hooker Herring, Ulster’s most-capped player of all-time, has penned a new extension that will continue his unique story with the province into at least the summer of 2027.

The Cape Town-born forward is one of the leaders in the Ulster senior Men’s set-up, and boasts an ever-growing record tally of caps, having surpassed 250 appearances since making his debut back in 2012.

The 35-year-old has also achieved international recognition, with 43 caps for Ireland, playing a key role in a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam and lining out at two Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

Herring is a strong threat at set-pieces, with his lineout work, scrummaging, and finishing ability being big strengths of his game.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Crean joined Ulster on a permanent basis last summer from English Premiership club Saracens, ollowing a positive loan stint. He extends his stay until the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old has played an important role for Richie Murphy’s side this season, making key contributions in both the BKT United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Rory Best, commented: “We are very pleased to announce that Rob and Sam will remain Ulstermen for the future. Rob is such a key member of the dressing room with his leadership, experience, and his consistent ability.

“Rob makes others around him better, and we are delighted to be extending his time here and know that he will be extending his appearance record into unknown territory!

“Sam has impressed the coaching staff with his attitude and his performances this season. He adds vital competition at loosehead, and we believe he is progressing well in his development as a front row forward.”

Speaking about today’s announcement, Herring said: “I’m delighted to be re-signing with Ulster. The province and the supporters have given me so much over the years, and it feels like an adopted home for me and my family.

“The hunger to keep improving, competing, and pushing this team forward is as strong as ever. With the group we have, I’m incredibly excited about what lies ahead, and grateful for the continued trust Ulster has shown in me.”

Crean added: “I’m very happy to be extending with Ulster Rugby for another two years. I feel I have settled in really well with the squad and that’s given me confidence to kick on.

“We are playing exciting rugby, the atmosphere is great around the team, and I’ve personally enjoyed getting more game-time this season. My aim is to keep progressing and put my hand up for selection each week.”