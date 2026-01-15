Lions Confirm New Kit Sponsor Ahead Of Inaugural Women’s Tour

The Lions have announced a landmark partnership with Nike, who will become the Official Kit Supplier of the Lions, providing the exclusive kit for the inaugural Lions Women’s Team in 2027, and a Principal Partner of the Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series 2027.

Under the new agreement, Nike will provide all performance, training, and leisure apparel for the Lions Women’s squad and official touring party during the 2027 Tour to New Zealand. Lifestyle and training collections for supporters will be made available later this year, giving fans an opportunity to show their support for this historic moment for women’s rugby.

Related News

Nike last partnered with The British & Irish Lions for the 1993 Lions Men’s Tour to New Zealand.

The British & Irish Lions and Nike are working in close partnership on all design elements of the Lions match kit, training, and leisurewear ranges, with the ambition to deliver industry-leading innovation and design across all clothing ranges.

Nike will also become a principal partner of the Lions Origins Clubs and Schools programme, alongside Howden, in supporting the development of grassroots rugby across the UK and Ireland. Lions Origins Clubs and Schools have played a vital role in shaping future Lions by guiding young athletes throughout their rugby journeys.

The partnership represents Nike’s ongoing commitment to women’s sport. Together, Nike and The British & Irish Lions will look to inspire rugby fans around the world and help drive positive momentum for the women’s game.

Ben Calveley, CEO, The British & Irish Lions, commented,

“We are delighted to confirm this milestone partnership with Nike as we prepare for the inaugural Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series to New Zealand in 2027. Anticipation is building for this historic Tour which is now just over 18 months away. The creation of the first ever Lions Women’s jersey represents a hugely significant moment in our history. The famous red jersey is embedded in our DNA, and working with Nike, one of the world’s leading sports brands, to develop the jersey and kit that will be worn in New Zealand will be incredibly special.”

The inaugural match jersey, that will be worn by the Lions Women’s team for all Tour fixtures, will be released in 2027 and will feature the Royal London logo as the front of shirt partner for the Lions. The Nike x Lions branded apparel will be available on Lions Rugby store (https://store.lionsrugby.com) from January 2026, with new ranges being launched later in the year.