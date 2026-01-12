Bemand Names Ireland Women’s Squad For Training Camp

Head Coach Scott Bemand has selected 37 players for a three-day training camp as the Ireland Women’s squad, sponsored by Aon, launch their preparations for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations .

The extended panel assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday to reconnect as a group following Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and turn their attention to the 2026 Championship, which begins against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, 11 April.

Having missed the Rugby World Cup campaign through injury, there is a welcome return to the Ireland squad for Dorothy Wall and Erin King, while Bemand has included 10 uncapped players for the three-day camp in Dublin.

Forwards Beth Buttimer, Cara McLean, Jemima Adams Verling, India Daley, Rosie Searle and Sophie Barrett are all named in the panel, while uncapped backs Alana McInerney, Caitriona Finn, Niamh Gallagher and Robyn O’Connor have all recently impressed in the Celtic Challenge.

Additionally, Alan O’Connor – the former Ulster second row – has joined the Coaching Team of Bemand (Head Coach), James Scaysbrook (Defence Coach), Gareth Steenson (Backs and Kicking Coach) and Denis Fogarty (Scrum Coach) as Forwards Coach ahead of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland will open their Championship in London, before hosting Italy at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18 (kick-off 5.40pm), in what will be another milestone occasion for Irish Rugby.

The newly-renovated home of Connacht Rugby – which officially opens later this month – will play host to its first Women’s Six Nations match, with the Ireland Women’s only previous appearance in Galway being a 15-8 victory over Canada in April 2006.

Bemand’s charges then travel to France in Round 3 on Saturday, April 25 (kick-off 8.10pm), before concluding the Championship with back-to-back home games in Belfast and Dublin.

Ulster’s Affidea Stadium has staged a number of Women’s internationals in recent years, and Wales will be the visitors to Belfast in Round 4 on Saturday, May 9 (kick-off 6.30pm), before Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium on the final weekend on Sunday, May 17 (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Round 5 encounter will be the first ever standalone Women’s international at the home of Irish Rugby, and ticket sales have already passed the 12,000 mark.

Ireland Women’s Training Camp Squad:

Forwards: Ailish Quinn, Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer*, Brittany Hogan, Cara McLean*, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Dorothy Wall, Ellena Perry, Erin King, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Jane Clohessy, Jemima Adams Verling*, India Daley*, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Rosie Searle*, Ruth Campbell, Sadhbh McGrath, Sam Monaghan, Sophie Barrett*.

Backs: Alana McInerney*, Anna McGann, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons, Caitriona Finn*, Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Eve Higgins, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh Gallagher*, Robyn O’Connor*, Vicky Elmes Kinlan.

* denotes uncapped