IRFU partners with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to Enhance the Culture of Respect, Allyship and Consent in Rugby

The IRFU is working with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to raise awareness of the reality and impact of sexual violence in sport. By combining the integral and unique role of the IRFU and its clubs within Irish communities, with the knowledge of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, we can make rugby a happier, healthier place where we can all engage with sport in a way that is safe, supported and enjoyable for all.

The IRFU has partnered with Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to develop a rugby-specific workshop on Respect, Consent and Allyship that will reinforce a zero-tolerance approach to sexual violence in sport. The workshop will encourage a shift in attitudes and behaviours that support a culture of respect and accountability across rugby. Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to recognise, prevent and respond to instances of sexual violence.

Sport clubs are a microcosm of Irish society and rugby clubs are no different. While rugby offers many positive benefits, it is not immune to societal issues. Across Irish society, 52% of women and 28% of men have reported experiencing sexual violence and attitudes towards consent are still mixed, with 16% unsure what it means and 27% agree that ‘sometimes people say no when they want convincing’. Misconceptions and harmful norms exist. They are prevalent throughout Ireland, within all social classes, professions and cultures, and can lead to harmful behaviours especially in social settings. Bringing the conversation into community spaces like sport are key to influencing change. We want everyone to be able to enjoy rugby and thrive within the club setting.

In taking a leading role in rolling out this education, it will support clubs to create safe and inclusive spaces for all players at all levels. By understanding misconceptions around sexual violence and how gender roles and social scripts impact behaviour, participants can learn how to influence culture in the current environment.

The 90-minute online workshops will be interactive and action-oriented to enable participants to deliver meaningful change, with the provision of web-based resources to support learning.

The tailored online training programme covers:

Gendered Stereotypes in Sport

Sexual Violence & the forms it takes

Myths & Misconceptions

Consent & the Law

How to be an Ally

Signposting & Supports

Rachel Morrogh, Chief Executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, commented,

“Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is delighted to be partnering with IRFU to deliver a nationwide programme of education and training. This programme reflects the acknowledgement that each of us has a role to play in eliminating sexual violence and fostering a culture of consent in Ireland. We greatly welcome the proactive and genuine commitment from the IRFU to work with us to deliver cultural change within sport. The IRFU is at the heart of communities across the country and often plays an important role in players’ and supporters’ sporting and social lives.” “This programme will support those connected to the IRFU to model behaviours and actions that are healthy and respectful, while also supporting those who have experienced sexual violence themselves to come forward into a safe and trauma-informed space. While this is just a first step, we believe that over the coming years this partnership will grow and evolve, and it is our hope that its legacy will ultimately be the elimination of sexual violence in any sport by inspiring other national sporting bodies to work with us towards this shared goal.”

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has designed this workshop to be suitable for all players, coaches, volunteers and administrators across the four provinces and will be providing resources for the workshops which signpost to local rape crisis centres and other support organisations across Ireland.

The online workshops will take place between 6.30pm-8pm on the dates listed below.

Tuesday, 27th January

Monday, 9th February

Wednesday, 25th February

Tuesday, 10th March

Tuesday, 24th March

If you have any questions please email Anne Marie Hughes, annemarie.hughes@irfu.ie