Boylan Edges Ahead As #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Top Try Scorer

The division’s top points scorer, Caitríona Finn (70 points), was absent for UL Bohs’ 102-7 win over Tullow, so Boylan and Railway Union youngster Heidi Lyons have closed the gap, bringing their tallies to 60 and 58 points respectively.

Lyons continued her impressive recent form with a try – her tenth of the campaign – and four conversions in Railway Union’s 60-3 victory in Ennis.

Boylan is just two points ahead of her following a well-taken brace during Blackrock’s 29-5 defeat of Galwegians. She has scored in each of her last five games for the second-paced side.

The most prolific scorer in round 8 was Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, who took on more of a playmaking role for leaders UL at out-half last Saturday. She finished with a handsome 24 points, touching down twice and landing seven conversions.

Nic Dhonnacha (pictured below) is one of five players who has passed the 50-point mark just before the midpoint of the regular season. Railway Union out-half Hannah Scanlan, who has accumulated 49 points so far, is likely to become the sixth.

Meanwhile, there has been some movement too below the leading try scorers, with Emily Foley joining her Galwegians team-mate Niamh Murphy on eight tries, a total matched by Connacht captain Nic Dhonnacha.

Back from her involvement with the Ireland Sevens squad, Aoife Corey has climbed up the ranks following her try double against Tullow. With seven tries in all, Corey is one ahead of her Bohs colleague, Aoibhe O’Flynn, who also crossed twice last weekend.

Saturday’s final round of league matches before the Christmas break will see Railway and fourth-placed Galwegians clash in the capital, with just two points separating them in the table, and there are a couple of provincial derbies – Ballincollig v Bohs, and Tullow v Wicklow.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 8:

POINTS –

70 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian)

60 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

58 – Heidi Lyons (Railway Union)

55 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

54 – Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian)

49 – Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

45 – Claire Boles (Railway Union), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

40 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

37 – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

35 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian)

34 – Síofra Hession (Galwegians)

33 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

31 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

30 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

25 – Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Ava Usanova (Railway Union)

24 – Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians)

22 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Chloe Farrell (Tullow)

20 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Aoibhín Donnelly (Ennis), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union)

19 – Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere)

15 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

13 – Emma Keane (Ennis)

12 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

11 – Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian)

10 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Alex Good (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Sinéad Hogg (UL Bohemian), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian), Sarah Moody (Blackrock College), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

8 – Megan O’Connor (Ennis)

7 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Blackrock College)

6 – France Bloomfield (Tullow), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere)

5 – Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Emily Byrne (Old Belvedere), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Usha Daly O’Toole (Wicklow), Emelia Deane (Ballincollig), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Molly Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Alisha Flynn (Old Belvedere), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union), Nikki Gibson (Blackrock College), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Micaela Glynn (Ennis), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Amelia Green (Ballincollig), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Miyu Kojima (Railway Union), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Cara Martin (Blackrock College), Orlaith McAuliffe (Old Belvedere), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Julia O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Donnell (Railway Union), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Róisín Ridge (Wicklow), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Angela Viciano (Tullow), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

4 – Patricia Coote (Ennis), Hilary Fitzgerald (Tullow), Fia Whelan (Ballincollig)

2 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian)

TRIES –

12 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College)

11 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

10 – Heidi Lyons (Railway Union)

9 – Claire Boles (Railway Union), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

8 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

7 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian)

6 – Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

5 – Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Ava Usanova (Railway Union)

4 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Aoibhín Donnelly (Ennis), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union)

3 – Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

2 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Alex Good (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Sinéad Hogg (UL Bohemian), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian), Sarah Moody (Blackrock College), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

1 – Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Emily Byrne (Old Belvedere), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Emma Connolly (Ballincollig), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Usha Daly O’Toole (Wicklow), Emeila Deane (Ballincollig), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Blackrock College), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Molly Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Alisha Flynn (Old Belvedere), Poppy Garvey (Railway Union), Nikki Gibson (Blackrock College), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Micaela Glynn (Ennis), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Amelia Green (Ballincollig), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Emma Kelly (Old Belvedere), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Miyu Kojima (Railway Union), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Cara Martin (Blackrock College), Orlaith McAuliffe (Old Belvedere), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Julia O’Connor (Old Belvedere), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Sarah O’Donnell (Railway Union), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Róisín Ridge (Wicklow), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Angela Viciano (Tullow), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

