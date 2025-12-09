Energia’s ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Draw Helps Clubs Raise Over €1.1 Million

164 rugby clubs took part in this year’s draw, with Seapoint Rugby Club raising over €30,000, Mullingar RFC and Ashbourne RFC both raising over €25,000, while Loughrea RFC, Longford RFC, Buccaneers RFC, Virginia RFC, De La Salle Palmerston FC, Suttonians RFC, and Portlaoise RFC raised over €20,000 each.

Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager, Lorna Danaher, said:

We’re absolutely delighted to see the ‘Your Club, Your Country’ draw break records once again this year.

“With 164 clubs taking part and an incredible amount of money raised, it is a testament to the passion and commitment of rugby communities across the country. Energia is proud to support an initiative that makes such a meaningful impact for clubs nationwide.”