Energia’s ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Draw Helps Clubs Raise Over €1.1 Million
Rugby clubs across Ireland have generated a record-breaking €1.1 million this year through the IRFU and Energia’s ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw.
Energia are the proud sponsors of the All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Divisions, and are the IRFU’s official energy partner. They continue to strengthen their backing of the club game in Ireland by supporting this important initiative.
The 2025 prize winners have now been selected, with 10 fantastic prizes once again donated by the Irish Rugby family of sponsors. The draw remains a crucial fundraising tool for clubs, with 100% of all proceeds going directly back to them.
With this year’s total included, the Energia ‘Your Club, Your Country’ Grand Draw has now raised over €10.6 million for grassroots rugby since its launch in 2011, helping clubs secure essential funding for the growth and development of the game.
164 rugby clubs took part in this year’s draw, with Seapoint Rugby Club raising over €30,000, Mullingar RFC and Ashbourne RFC both raising over €25,000, while Loughrea RFC, Longford RFC, Buccaneers RFC, Virginia RFC, De La Salle Palmerston FC, Suttonians RFC, and Portlaoise RFC raised over €20,000 each.
Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager, Lorna Danaher, said:
We’re absolutely delighted to see the ‘Your Club, Your Country’ draw break records once again this year.
“With 164 clubs taking part and an incredible amount of money raised, it is a testament to the passion and commitment of rugby communities across the country. Energia is proud to support an initiative that makes such a meaningful impact for clubs nationwide.”
The winning ticket, to follow the Ireland Men’s team to the southern hemisphere for one summer Test match, was sold by Old Wesley RFC.
2025 ‘YOUR CLUB, YOUR COUNTRY’ GRAND DRAW WINNERS:
1. Follow the Ireland Men’s team to the Southern Hemisphere for one Summer Test match – Ticket sold by Old Wesley RFC
Return flights, hotel accommodation, and match tickets for two persons
(Compliments of Vodafone)
2. €3,000 cash – Ticket sold by Tallaght RFC
Cheque for €5,000
(Compliments of Energia)
3. England v Ireland 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations VIP trip to Twickenham, England – Ticket sold by Cill Dara RFC
Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets, and spending allowance for two persons
(Compliments of Canterbury)
4. France v Ireland 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations VIP trip to Stade de France, Paris – Ticket sold by Shannon RFC
Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets, and spending allowance for two persons
(Compliments of Opel)
5. Family Provincial Season Ticket – Ticket sold by Terenure College RFC
A family season ticket for the Irish province of your choice
(Compliments of Bank of Ireland)
6. 2026 Galway Races VIP package – Ticket sold by Malahide RFC
Corporate hospitality at the Galway Races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons
(Compliments of Guinness)
7. Aldi Shopping voucher – Ticket sold by Dungarvan RFC
Voucher to the value of €2,000
(Compliments of Aldi)
8. Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort voucher – Ticket sold by Emerald Warriors RFC
Voucher to the value of €1,000
(Compliments of Lucozade Sport)
9. Elverys Shopping voucher – Ticket sold by Galway Bay Rugby Club
Voucher to the value of €1,000
(Compliments of Elverys)
10. VIP package to all 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations matches at the Aviva Stadium – Ticket sold by Loughrea RFC
(Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)