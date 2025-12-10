2026 Leadership Pathway Programme to Support Club Volunteers

The IRFU has opened applications for its 2026 Leadership Pathway Programme, a national initiative designed to equip club volunteers with the skills, confidence and support they need to become effective leaders within their club committees and communities. The programme offers structured development across three strands – Pathway Leadership, Mentoring Future Leaders and Women in Rugby Leadership, and provides clubs with an important opportunity to support male and female volunteers while strengthening succession planning for future committees. The new intake will begin in January 2026.

The Pathway Leadership Development Programme is open to existing members of club or provincial committees, with 80 places available in phase one and 30 progressing to phase two. Each club may nominate one male and one female administrator with at least two seasons of involvement, ideally those who currently serve on a Club Executive Committee. Previous participants have included Directors of Rugby, Chairs, Presidents, Honorary Secretaries and Treasurers, reflecting the programme’s relevance across a wide range of leadership roles.

Participants consistently speak to the value of the experience. Ed Gunning of Ballin RFC described the programme as transformative, saying: “The IRFU National Leadership Course was one of the most valuable experiences I’ve had, both in my rugby journey and in my professional life. It challenged my thinking, strengthened my leadership skills, and connected me with passionate people from across the game. I would strongly encourage all Presidents and executive members to take part, it’s an opportunity that will elevate both your club and your personal development.”

The programme focuses on developing the volunteer’s ability to lead, influence and manage change. Rather than concentrating on rugby knowledge, it supports volunteers in understanding how to work effectively with others, make the best use of collective experience and build stronger, more cohesive environments within their clubs. Learning is delivered through a blend of online modules, Zoom workshops, personal executive coaching and group peer coaching sessions. These elements allow participants to learn at their own pace while also benefiting from shared insights and best practice discussions with peers from similar roles. Executive coaching sessions and peer conversations are regularly cited as the most impactful components, helping volunteers strengthen their leadership style and approach. Key themes explored throughout include self-awareness, leading teams, performing under pressure, influencing skills and managing change.

The leadership course is free to participants. Online modules will be made available in January, followed by two Zoom sessions in January and February. Executive coaching sessions are arranged individually after the first workshop. Peer coaching sessions will take place in March. Phase two sessions will follow in April, May and June.

Dates for the Women in Rugby Leadership Programme and the Mentoring Future Leaders Programme will open for applications in January, and all strands will culminate in an in-person Academy Celebration Event in early September.

Many graduates credit the programme with shaping their leadership journey within their clubs. Andy Burke, Club Chair of Kilrush RFC, reflected on the impact it has had on his development: “The IRFU Leadership Programme was a positive game-changer for me. It provided me with the tools, confidence, and networks to help me lead our club volunteers with clarity and create a clear, unifying purpose. The various modules all supported my transition into the club’s Director of Rugby role, which ultimately led to me taking on the Chair’s appointment in recent years. My focus now is on fostering club cohesion, improving communication, and supporting our fantastic volunteers to deliver long-term strategic growth across all areas of our club. The IRFU programme has been a key step in shaping my leadership journey within the game, I would highly recommend it to everyone.”

Volunteers may apply directly or be nominated by their rugby club, with all applications approved by the Club Committee. Each club must submit two volunteers, one male and one female, to ensure gender balance.