Join the Next Women’s Rugby Online Networking Event – Focusing on Club Development

Following the successful in-person networking event in November , join us for our next online networking event for the Women’s Rugby Networking community. The virtual meet-up will take place on Monday, 8th December at 7pm , and will focus on an important and timely theme, ‘ Club Development: Recruitment and Retention of Women and Girls ’.

We’re delighted to be joined by Jackie Shiels, former international and current Head Coach with Navan RFC, who will help lead an engaging discussion on how rugby clubs can build environments that truly support women and girls throughout their rugby journey.

In recent years, much of the emphasis across the game has been on recruiting new players, especially young girls and opening pathways into rugby. Now, as the sport continues to grow, it’s vital that we look beyond recruitment alone and consider long-term development. How do we create club cultures that not only bring players in, but inspire them to stay for many years? What keeps women involved as players, but also as coaches, referees, administrators, and volunteers? And what are clubs already doing that makes women feel valued, supported, and eager to remain part of the rugby community?

This online session will explore these questions and more, offering a valuable space to share insights, discuss challenges, and learn from others working across the women’s game.

The network is open to everyone, male and female coaches, referees, volunteers, and administrators and there will be plenty of opportunity to contribute your thoughts, ask questions, and connect with peers who share a passion for developing the women’s game.