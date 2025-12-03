Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s two full rounds of matches in the Energia All-Ireland League this month and the pressure will be on to finish the year on a high and head into the festive season with a win or two in the bag.

Women’s Division

Galwegians (2) face Blackrock (3) in a key game this weekend. Meanwhile Wicklow (8) travel to Ballincollig (7) hoping to find the form that pushed them close to the Top 4 last season.

Men’s Division 1A

A big game for Ballynahinch (5) on Saturday when they host league leaders St. Mary’s (1) – win and they keep pace with the Top 4. Elsewhere the clash between Cork Con (6) and Old Belvedere (7) could be a key one for both clubs.

Division 1B

Top plays bottom when Old Wesley (1) host Queen’s (10) at Energia Park on Saturday afternoon. Elsewhere the Garryowen (5) v Naas (8) clash could have an impact on the season for both sides.

Division 2A

MU Barnhall (1) remain unbeaten this season as they travel to Dr. Hickey Park to play Greystones (5) on Saturday. Elsewhere, Shannon (3) at Wanderers (6) is a big game for both sides.

Division 2B

Match of the day in 2B has to be in Gibson Park as Malone (3) host UL Bohs (2) with just two points between them in the table. Clogher Valley (4) away to Skerries (7) will be waiting to pounce if they can win on the road.

Division 2C

Last week’s table top clash saw Clonmel (1) take top spot from Thomond (2). Both sides face another Munster derby this weekend as the leaders host Bruff (5) while the Limerick men are at home to Midleton (6).