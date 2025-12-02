EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Round 7 Review

City of Armagh have joined Dublin University, Instonians, and table toppers Old Wesley in the top four, following another fiercely-contested round of action in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B .

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 7 Results Round-Up

Instonians outplayed their local rivals Queen’s University, winning the ‘Bel Classico’ by a clear margin – 40-7. Bradley McNamara returned from Ulster ‘A’ duty to score one of their six tries at Dub Lane.

Instonians left some opportunities behind them during the first half, but still led 19-0 thanks to scores from Neil Saulters, Ruairi O’Farrell, and McNamara. Queen’s lost lock Korede Sanusi to a 23rd-minute sin-binning.

Mark Mairs’ impressive 50:22 kick led to the first scoring chance, but Bevan Prinsloo was held up in the right corner. Inst soon got their maul on the move in the 16th minute, seeing hooker Saulters put the first five points on the board.

Sanusi’s tucked arm when attempting to clear out a ruck earned him his yellow card. The students dug deep while he was off the pitch, with Billy and Reuben Allen managing to hold up Hugo Ellerby as Inst began to threaten with more regularity.

However, scrum half O’Farrell spun out of a tackle to score in the 29th minute, and full-back McNamara stepped inside Adam Lowey’s challenge to cross to the side of a five-metre scrum. Josh Eagleson converted both tries.

Queen’s made good strides during a scrappy third quarter, with captain Henry Walker and number 8 Allen standing out. The former broke off a maul in an advanced position, but Instonians stayed connected in defence and held onto their 19-point advantage.

Fraser Cunningham’s pacy break and kick chase had DJ Creighton’s youngsters briefly threatening again, until Inst, with their bench making an impact, regained control with a late flurry of tries.

Centre Mark Keane weaved through for the first of them in the 68th minute, after replacement Matthew Neill had made the initial incision. O’Farrell, now stationed at out-half, converted the bonus point score.

Inst player-coach Paul Pritchard then put Mark Lee over at the end of a slick attack from inside their own half. Just two minutes later, Prinsloo got his hands to a ball that broke loose from a clever O’Farrell kick for their final seven-pointer.

Queen’s, who are bound for Energia Park this weekend to play pacesetters Old Wesley, gained some late consolation. Replacement Jack Parkinson crashed over from a Lowey pass, following on from a couple of maul efforts.

Meanwhile, Old Wesley held onto top spot with a hard-fought 21-17 victory at Highfield. Tom Larke sliced through for a first-half try and kicked three conversions, keeping him top of the division’s scoring charts with 81 points.

The opening 40 minutes contained penalty misses from both Larke and Highfield’s Shane O’Riordan, but in between, in the 37th minute, Leinster’s Billy Corrigan gobbled up a loose ball after some good harrying from fellow lock Shane Cawley.

Larke came up into the line at pace, evading Chris Banon’s tackle inside the hosts’ 10-metre line. The in-form Old Wesley full-back took off towards the whitewash, nipping inside Nicky Greene’s attempted challenge for a superb converted score.

Highfield had had the lion’s share of possession and territory up to that point, and a poor O’Riordan miss from the tee – by his high standards – left them 7-0 down heading into the break.

Aided by the introduction of player-coach James Cronin, the Cork side’s forwards did some damage through their maul before some lovely interplay between the backs ended with O’Riordan putting Greene over in the right corner.

Nonetheless, Wesley made it 14-7 by the hour mark, Larke getting the visitors back into Highfield’s 22 before the pack chipped away close to the posts. Niall Carroll’s skip pass then set up Paidi Farrell to touch down out on the left.

Cancelling out an O’Riordan penalty, Morgan Lennon’s men had an 11-point cushion within their grasp when Cawley struck from close range in the 74th minute. Jamie Clark’s bulldozing carry had put Wesley in prime position.

Highfield made it a nervy finish, though, as the Wesley lineout misfired close to their own line, the ball going out the back for Travis Coomey to score in the dying seconds. O’Riordan converted, but Liam O’Neill retrieved the restart to make sure Wesley prevailed.

Elsewhere, UCC followed up their Colours win over Queen’s with a well-judged 19-14 defeat of Blackrock College. They survived a frantic finish at Stradbrook, as Charlie O’Shea’s brace of second-half penalties proved decisive.

Alex Kendellen, the first current Men’s international player to line out for UCC in 45 years, was sin-binned just past the hour mark. His Munster colleague, Sean Edogbo, also saw yellow late on, but the students hung on to climb off the bottom of the table.

Blackrock, sitting seventh in the standing, had been left with a 13-point half-time deficit to overcome. Gene O’Leary Kareem and Ben O’Connor both broke through for tries, either side of an O’Shea three-pointer.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute, O’Connor launching a brilliant three-man counter attack in response to an Oliver Coffey kick. Munster Academy starlet O’Leary Kareem provided the finishing touches, running home from 25 metres out.

Blackrock had prop Jack Mullany in the sin bin towards the end of the first half when O’Connor finished off another free-flowing move for his own try, with lock Jason Aherne at the heart of it.

O’Shea’s right boot extended the lead to 16 points, early in the second half. However, Blackrock were beginning to make some inroads, and when Barry Galvin was caught high by Kendellen, the Munster back rower was dispatched to the sin bin.

Inigo Cruise O’Brien opened ‘Rock’s account soon after, expertly picking from a ruck, some 35 metres out, and showing his speed and evasiveness to step inside the covering Paddy Gaffney and cut the gap to nine points.

O’Shea then punished a high tackle from Odhran Ring with an important 72nd-minute place-kick. Blackrock were far from finished, as Edogbo, defending deep inside College’s 22, was caught slapping the ball down and promptly sent to the bin.

The ‘Rock forwards hammered away before Coffey’s long pass put Galvin over in the left corner. Tim Corkery tagged on an impressive conversion, but some heroic goal-line defence saw UCC take the spoils, holding up Shane Connolly right at the death.

Kendellen was sent back on for the tense finale, taking his match minutes to 64 on his return from ankle surgery. UCC are back at the Mardyke next Saturday to host City of Armagh, who are back to winning ways after beating Naas.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.