Women’s Rugby National Networking Event – Collaboration Through Conversation

The event opened with a presentation from the IRFU Youth Council, who shared findings from their 18-month research project on “Gender Equity in Rugby Clubs,” funded by Sport Ireland, Léargas and Erasmus. Their insights, strengthened by examples from other European sporting bodies, highlighted three key areas where clubs can make a lasting impact – visibility, support and leadership. The final report is expected to be available to all clubs in early 2026.

On Sunday, 23 November, representatives from across the women’s rugby community – players, referees, coaches, and administrators, both male and female, gathered at Killashee House in Naas for the Women’s Rugby National Networking Event, centred around the theme “Enhancing an Inclusive Culture for Women in Rugby.” The day featured a mix of panel discussions, guest speakers, presentations and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to share best practice, explore fresh ideas and build meaningful connections across the rugby community.

Following a networking break, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre delivered a powerful session addressing “Respect, Consent and Allyship.” By presenting current statistics on attitudes toward women, consent and sexual violence in Ireland, they underscored the importance of proactive education in all areas of society. In response, tailored training and practical resources will be made available to clubs in partnership with DRCC, helping to ensure safe and respectful environments for all members.

IRFU Director of Communications Aoife Clarke hosted a fireside chat on leadership with World Rugby’s Yvonne Nolan, IRFU Head of Women’s Strategy Lynne Cantwell and International Player and Youth Council member Eve Higgins. Reflecting on the progress made over the last decade, the speakers highlighted the value of visibility and representation. Yvonne Nolan, noted how small actions such as ensuring access to hot water and providing free period products can make a big difference. The discussion also covered the importance of understanding audiences when it comes to recruitment and retention, with social media platforms such as TikTok, proving more effective than traditional media among younger members.

Throughout the day, collaboration emerged as a recurring theme, with participants emphasising the importance of working together to build safe, welcoming environments for women and girls within our rugby clubs. Both male and female leaders were recognised as key role models in fostering an inclusive culture.

Rugby clubs who want to make an immediate impact are encouraged to get involved in the period positive movement launched with FabLittleBag last year, with free period products currently available through a support scheme.

The IRFU’s Walking Tracks programme is another simple initiative that can help attract more women to clubs, providing a safe, car-free space to walk. While creating opportunities for future engagement and volunteering within the club.