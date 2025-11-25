Players Impress With High-Scoring Exploits In #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division

Caitríona Finn has moved clear as the top points scorer in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division . Heading into round 7 this weekend, the UL Bohemian playmaker is sitting on 66 points following her 11-point contribution against Galwegians.

UL Bohs won their top of the table clash with ‘Wegians to move to the summit. Captain Chloe Pearse led by example with a hat-trick, taking her try tally for the season to nine so far.

Finn (pictured below) has edged away from 11-try winger Alana McInerney in the points-scoring stakes, while Blackrock College’s Maggie Boylan, who touched down twice against Tullow, is the division’s joint-second top try scorer, alongside Pearse.

Behind Boylan and Pearse is Old Belvedere centre Robyn O’Connor on eight tries. Half of her overall haul was scored last time out against Ballincollig, including three blistering efforts from inside her own half.

New Ennis winger Aoibhín Donnelly matched O’Connor with four tries of her own. Her pace and power out wide was too much for Cooke to handle, as Gareth O’Hanlon’s charges impressively made it three victories in six rounds.

Breaking through the 40-point mark, Blackrock out-half Abby Moyles scored a try and landed four successful conversions in their home win over Tullow. ‘Belvo’s Hazel Simmons also notched a tidy 10 points from the tee.

Heidi Lyons and Claire Boles were the try-scoring stars for Railway Union against Wickow, bagging a brace each. Ireland dual international Boles now has seven tries to her name, the same amount as Galwegians duo Niamh Murphy and Jemima Adams Verling.

The Energia All-Ireland League action continues this Saturday, the early 2pm kick-off seeing leaders UL Bohs travel to Wicklow. Top four sides Galwegians and Old Belvedere will meet in a mouth-watering encounter out west.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 6:

POINTS –

66 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian)

55 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

45 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

41 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

40 – Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere)

35 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

33 – Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

30 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

27 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union)

26 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

25 – Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union)

24 – Dolores Hughes (Galwegians)

22 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

20 – Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Aoibhín Donnelly (Ennis), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

19 – Jemma Lees (Galwegians)

18 – Emma Connolly (Ballincollig)

15 – Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

13 – Emma Keane (Ennis)

10 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

7 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Blackrock College)

6 – France Bloomfield (Tullow), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere)

5 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Nikki Gibson (Blackrock College), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

4 – Hilary Fitzgerald (Tullow), Fia Whelan (Ballincollig)

2 – Patricia Coote (Ennis)

TRIES –

11 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

9 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

8 – Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere)

7 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Niamh Murphy (Galwegians)

6 – Emily Foley (Galwegians), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College)

5 – Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Heidi Lyons (Railway Union)

4 – Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Aoibhín Donnelly (Ennis), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian)

3 – Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Grace Kingston (Ballincollig), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig), Sarah Munnelly (Railway Union), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Chloé Ponthus (Railway Union), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

2 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Sam Brackett (Blackrock College), Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Brooke Gilroy (Old Belvedere), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Ivana Kiripati (Old Belvedere), Amy Larn (Old Belvedere), Lucia Linn (UL Bohemian), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Ballincollig), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Mollie Starr (Galwegians), Trinity Todd (Blackrock College), Ava Usanova (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

1 – Sophie Barrett (Cooke), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Mira Broeks (Railway Union), Ella Burns (Galwegians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Louise Carter (UL Bohemian), Regan Casey (Blackrock College), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Jamie Church (Wicklow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Eilis Doyle (Old Belvedere), Sinéad Farrell (Old Belvedere), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Blackrock College), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Catherine Fleming (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Nikki Gibson (Blackrock College), Katie Gilmour (Cooke), Vicki Good (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Orla Hanlon (Tullow), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Anaïs Jubin (UL Bohemian), Nicola Kilcoyne (Tullow), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jemma Lees (Galwegians), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Gráinne Moran (Galwegians), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Blackrock College), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Sinéad O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Ava O’Malley (UL Bohemian), Faye O’Neill (Wicklow), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Hannah Scanlan (Railway Union), Laura Sheehan (Railway Union), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Brghid Twohig (Ballincollig), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.