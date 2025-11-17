Energia Bateman Cup Final Set for January 3rd in Clontarf FC

Saturday 3rd January 2026 at 2.30pm has been set as the fixture for the 2025/26 Energia Bateman Cup Final featuring Clontarf FC and Ballynahinch RFC.

Following an agreement between both clubs, Clontarf won the agreed coin toss to decide the venue.

Clontarf qualified for the final courtesy of their 34-29 win over Nenagh Ormond. Ballynahinch came out on top against Sligo RFC, 78-0, in the semi-finals.

For fans who can’t attend the Energia Bateman Cup Final, there will be a live stream available on our streaming platform IrishRugby+.

Register for free on IrishRugby+ and be sure not to miss out on any of the action.