Internationals Return As Munster Prepare For Stormers Showdown

Munster’s Ireland contingent have ‘come bouncing in’ to training, according to forwards Alex Codling , as the province build towards their BKT United Rugby Championship top of the table clash with the DHL Stormers.

Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley, Tom Farrell, and Craig Casey were all involved in Ireland’s dogged performance in losing to South Africa, with their respective match minutes ranging from 80, 39, and 16 to nine.

Tom Ahern is also back training with the province having been part of the wider national squad for the November Tests. How many of their international players feature in Saturday’s match against the Stormers at Thomond Park will decided later in the week.

“They’ve come off the back of a tough series, physically, and none more so than the game on Saturday so they will be back training today,” said Codling.

“The one thing about the boys, whenever they come back into the environment, they’ve come bouncing in. The boys are glad to have them back, as we coaches are.

“That will be a decision later in the week in terms of where they are physically and mentally after the autumn series. (They are not ruled out) at this stage, but it’s very much on an individual-by-individual basis.”

He added: “It’s managed. They have got criteria in terms of what they can do when they come back. So then it’s just up to really around Clayton (McMillan) and the players really, just in terms of working (out) how much they play.

“Obviously, like everything, you have the conversation with the players, they’ll tell you where they’re at and then we’ve obviously got a big block of 10 games (coming up) and they’ll manage that but ultimately, the players are always at the centre of this.

“That’s the biggest thing. We look after the players, and they feel valued and cared for. That’s the biggest thing, because the game, as you saw on Saturday night, is relentless.”

As they prepare to resume their URC campaign following five opening wins, second-placed Munster have been given a further boost with Thaakir Abrahams, Diarmuid Barron, Conor Bartley, Mike Haley, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, and Niall Scannell all coming off the injury list.

Those seven players are back in training at Munster’s University of Limerick base this week, while Edwin Edogbo’s availability will be determined later in the week.

The powerful young lock, who sustained a concussion against Leinster last month, is increasing his training load after a separate minor injury ruled him out of going to Chicago with the Ireland squad as cover.

Brian Gleeson is continuing to rehab the elbow injury that forced him to miss that Stateside trip, while Calvin Nash (shoulder) has returned to non-contact training and is increasing his training exposure.

Fellow Ireland international Oli Jager (HIA) has returned to non-contact training and is awaiting specialist review prior to his return to contact training. Andrew Smith (knee and hamstring) is making good progress and increasing his training content.

“It’s just another little injury he’s picked up training. He’s very close, he’s been training,” Codling said of Edogbo. “There will be a decision around selection in a day or two’s time, but he’s tracking well.

“Oli’s come back and done some non-contact training, and the next phase is now to see a specialist to be signed off to come back and play fully.

“He’s in a good place. Obviously in terms of timelines, it will be between himself and seeing the specialist and then liaising with the club. So that will happen in a very short time.”

47 players have featured in Munster’s first six games of the season – including their recent 31-28 victory over Argentina XV – with 99 appearances so far for senior and Academy players with their club sides in the Energia All-Ireland League and Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

Head coach McMillan has also brought in the vastly-experienced Michael Ala’alatoa, who begins his short-term contract with Munster next week. He is fresh from helping Manu Samoa to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The tighthead prop is no stranger to Irish rugby having made 62 appearances for Leinster between 2021 and 2024. Codling is expecting the 34-year-old to be a valuable addition to the Munster squad, especially at such a busy time of the season.

“With the situation we’ve had at times, John Ryan has done an incredible job. He’s been invaluable to us,” explained the one-cap former England international.

“We’ve got great young prospects here at the club, none more so than Ronan Foxe, but it’s just giving us that bit of experience.

“Obviously with the situation around Oli, it’s such an attritional game as you saw at the weekend, and we are going into some massive games in the Champions Cup and the URC.

“So Michael, with all his experience playing at the top level, internationally, and winning things with his previous clubs, I think he’s a great signing for us and he’ll add a lot of value to the group.”