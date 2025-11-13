EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Delving into the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B player rankings as they currently stand, seven different clubs are represented at the top of the individual categories heading into round 6 this weekend.

The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform, and table toppers Old Wesley have had a handsome 55-point contribution so far from the division’s leading points scorer, full-back Tom Larke (pictured below).

With a brace of tries last time out against Garryowen, Old Wesley hooker and captain Kieran O’Shea is joint-second in the try-scoring charts with four.

Top of that list is Dublin University flyer Noah Byrne, whose six-try haul has helped him earn a start at full-back for the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team against South Africa in Cork tomorrow.

Standing out again is Highfield flanker Conor Galvin, who is the only player to make over 100 tackles after five rounds. Dublin University’s Canadian lock Tom Davidson has weighed in with a dozen dominant hits.

Leading the ball-carrying stats is Old Wesley flanker Cathal Kelly (62), while the kicking kings are Trinity’s Matty Lynch, with 18 place-kicks landed out of 21 (86%), and 1223.5 kicking metres, and Queen’s University scrum half Clark Logan, who had put in 41 kicks out of hand.

Naas full-back Charlie Sheridan continues to show his class in attack, chalking up 661.7 running metres, nine line breaks, and 34 tackle breaks. Instonians ace Bevan Prinsloo is the top offloader with 11, along with his three tries.

Meanwbile, City of Armagh, who sit fourth in the table, have had a few standout performers, including Josh McKinley with a division-high 43 lineout takes and seven steals, and John Glasgow who had made eight poaches at the breakdown.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 55

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 44

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 37

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 35

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 35

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 30

Daniel Green (Queen’s University) 25

Josh Eagleson (Instonians) 21

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 21

Glen Faloon (City of Armagh) 20

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 20

Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley) 20

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 20

Tom Bohan (Naas) 20

TRIES –

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 6

Glen Faloon (City of Armagh) 4

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 4

Kieran O’Shea (Old Wesley) 4

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 4

Alex Wood (Garryowen) 3

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 3

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 3

Christopher Barrett (UCC) 3

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 3

Donal Conroy (Naas) 3

John Andrew (Instonians) 3

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 3

Ryan Street (Queen’s University) 3

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 3

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 5 made/5 attempts – 100%

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 18/21 – 86%

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 9/11 – 82%

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 20/25 – 80%

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 17/22 – 77%

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 7/10 – 70%

Daniel Green (Queen’s University) 10/15 – 67%

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 13/20 – 65%

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 7/11 – 64%

Harry Murphy (UCC) 4/7 – 57%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 113

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 75

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 69

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 67

Billy Allen (Queen’s University) 66

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 65

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 65

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 65

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 65

Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College) 64

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Tom Davidson (Dublin University) 12

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 10

Henry Walker (Queen’s University) 10

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 9

Oisin Cooke (Garryowen) 8

Dawid Nowak (UCC) 7

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 6

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 6

George Hadden (Garryowen) 6

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 6

CARRIES –

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 62

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 57

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 56

Mark Dorgan (Highfield) 54

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 53

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 52

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 52

Aidan Keane (Highfield) 51

Mark Walsh (Dublin University) 50

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 50

RUNNING METRES –

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 661.7

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 599.8

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 434.9

David Whitten (Instonians) 427.5

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 419.5

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 418.3

Donal Conroy (Naas) 417.8

Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 403.7

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 400.6

Glen Faloon (City of Armagh) 378.8

KICKS –

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 41

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 37

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 36

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 33

Nick Murray (City of Armagh) 33

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 33

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 33

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 31

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 30

Chris Banon (Highfield) 29

KICKING METRES –

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 1223.5

Niall Carroll (Old Wesley) 1128.3

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 1094.7

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 1053.1

Owen O’Kane (City of Armagh) 989.1

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 979.5

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 897.2

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 892.7

Tom Wood (Garryowen) 865.4

Nick Murray (City of Armagh) 779.3

OFFLOADS –

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 11

Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC) 8

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 8

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 7

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 7

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 7

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College) 7

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 7

Charlie O’Shea (UCC) 6

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 6

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 6

LINE BREAKS –

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 9

Donal Conroy (Naas) 8

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 7

Fionn Rowsome (Garryowen) 7

Jules Fenelon (Old Wesley) 7

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 7

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 6

Davy Colbert (Dublin University) 6

Hugo Ellerby (Instonians) 6

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 6

TACKLE BREAKS –

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 34

Bradley McNamara (Instonians) 30

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 22

Tim Corkery (Blackrock College) 20

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 19

David Whitten (Instonians) 17

Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC) 17

Jamie Shanahan (Highfield) 16

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 16

Jack Delaney (Garryowen) 14

James O’Leary (UCC) 14

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 8

Paul Pritchard (Instonians) 7

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 5

Brad Clements (Naas) 4

Cathal Kelly (Old Wesley) 4

David Whitten (Instonians) 4

Ian Whitten (Instonians) 4

Anton Lupari (Instonians) 3

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 3

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 3

Jack O’Neill (Dublin University) 3

Mark Lee (Instonians) 3

Mark Walsh (Dublin University) 3

Michael O’Sullivan (UCC) 3

Stephen O’Shaughnessy (UCC) 3

Tyrese Abolarin (Queen’s University) 3

LINEOUT TAKES –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 43

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 26

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 22

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 21

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 17

David Whitten (Instonians) 17

Oisin Halpin (Naas) 17

Tom Davidson (Dublin University) 16

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 15

Mark Lee (Instonians) 15

LINEOUT STEALS –

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 7

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 6

Jason Aherne (UCC) 6

Oisin Halpin (Naas) 6

Eoin Keating (Highfield) 5

Brad Clements (Naas) 3

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 3

Kevin Jackson (Dublin University) 3

Thomas Dougan (City of Armagh) 3

Tommy Butler (Blackrock College) 3

MINUTES PLAYED –

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 400

Clark Logan (Queen’s University) 400

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 400

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 400

Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh) 400

Tadhg Brophy (Naas) 400

Wilhelm de Klerk (Queen’s University) 400

Conor Galvin (Highfield) 398

Nicky Greene (Highfield) 398

Bevan Prinsloo (Instonians) 397

David Whitten (Instonians) 397

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.