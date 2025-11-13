EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

As we come towards the end of the first third of the Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season , some impressively consistent performers remain at the top of the player rankings, while others have exploded into life in recent rounds.

The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform, and the current Men’s Division 1A standings are reflected in the individual categories, with unbeaten leaders St. Mary’s College well represented.

Ahead of their Dublin 6W derby against Terenure College on Saturday (live on irishrugby+), St. Mary’s have Mick O’Gara as the division’s top points scorer (66 points), and New Zealander Josh Gimblett leads the way with 70 successful tackles.

Lynchpin Mary’s forward Greg Jones has claimed six lineout steals so far, a tally only matched by Nenagh Ormond’s John O’Flaherty. The player with the most lineout takes after five rounds is UCD captain Dan Barron, who has played all 400 minutes of their campaign.

Following his brace at Ballymacarn Park last time out, Terenure College winger Dan Martin has joined Ballynahinch and Ulster’s Ethan Graham on six tries at the top of the try-scoring charts.

Sitting on five tries are Clontarf’s talismanic skipper Dylan Donnellan, Cork Constitution powerhouse Jack Kelleher, and Young Munster’s in-form winger Hubert Gilvarry, who is setting the standard for running metres (554.1), line breaks (10), and tackle breaks (35).

The Cookies may be seventh in the table, but a number of their players have impressed individually, including half-back Kelvin Langan with a division-high nine offoads to date, and Australian signing Leo Langbridge with six breakdown steals.

Old Belvedere number 8 Will McDonald has emerged as the top flight’s leading ball carrier (71), for 238 metres, and also ranks highly for successful tackles (55) and dominant hits (7).

Cork Constitution, last season’s beaten finalists, are regularly utilising the right boot of scrum half Adam Maher, who leads the kicking statistics at present with 44 kicks.

Old Belvedere out-half David Wilkinson has amassed the most kicking metres (1150.4) by early November, followed by UCD’s Paddy Clancy (pictured below) with 1010.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 66

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 40

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 40

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 36

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 31

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 30

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 30

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 26

Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution) 26

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 25

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 25

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 25

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 25

TRIES –

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 6

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 6

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 5

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 5

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 5

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 4

Duinn Maguire (UCD) 4

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 3

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 3

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 3

Charlie Molony (UCD) 3

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 3

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne) 3

Liam McMahon (Young Munster) 3

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 3

Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College) 3

Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere) 3

Shay McCarthy (Young Munster) 3

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 3

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College) 6/6 – 100%

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 5/5 – 100%

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 12/14 – 86%

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 22/26 – 85%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 16/19 – 84%

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 5/6 – 83%

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 14/17 – 82%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 8/10 – 80%

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 8/10 – 80%

James Tarrant (Lansdowne) 11/14 – 79%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 70

Max Russell (Terenure College) 69

Oisin Michel (St. Mary’s College) 60

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 59

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 58

Ronán O’Sullivan (Old Belvedere) 57

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 56

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 55

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 55

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 52

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 52

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch) 11

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 10

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 10

Zack McCall (Ballynahinch) 9

Josh Gimblett (St. Mary’s College) 8

Cian Barry (Cork Constitution) 7

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 7

Luke Masters (Cork Constitution) 7

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 7

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 7

CARRIES –

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 71

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 65

Charlie Molony (UCD) 57

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 55

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 53

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 53

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 52

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 50

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 48

Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 48

RUNNING METRES –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 554.1

Charlie Molony (UCD) 501.9

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 476.3

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 459.5

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 417.6

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 416.8

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 415.7

Matt Brice (Nenagh Ormond) 410.3

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 399.8

Dylan O’Grady (Clontarf) 398.2

KICKS –

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 44

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 38

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 37

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 36

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 34

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 34

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 32

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 30

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 28

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 27

KICKING METRES –

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 1150.4

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 1010

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 959.5

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 950.7

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 917.1

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 913

Jack Matthews (Lansdowne) 742.3

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 709.5

Sam Owens (Clontarf) 693.4

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 678.3

OFFLOADS –

Kelvin Langan (Young Munster) 9

Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond) 8

Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College) 8

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 7

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 7

Harry Langbridge (Young Munster) 7

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 7

Luke Kerr (Nenagh Ormond) 7

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 7

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 6

Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne) 6

Luke McCready (Young Munster) 6

Mark Best (Ballynahinch) 6

LINE BREAKS –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 10

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 9

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 7

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch) 7

Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College) 6

Charlie Molony (UCD) 6

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 6

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 6

Dan Martin (Terenure College) 6

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 6

TACKLE BREAKS –

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 35

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 28

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 27

Dylan O’Grady (Clontarf) 26

Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne) 25

Charlie Molony (UCD) 23

Ethan Reilly (Terenure College) 20

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 20

Matt Brice (Nenagh Ormond) 19

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 18

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 6

Leo Langbridge (Young Munster) 6

Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College) 4

Oran Walsh (Clontarf) 4

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 3

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 3

Conor Tonge (UCD) 3

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 3

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 3

John Devine (Terenure College) 3

Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch) 3

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 40

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 35

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 25

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 24

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 23

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 22

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 20

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 18

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) 17

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 17

LINEOUT STEALS –

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 6

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 4

Matt Healy (Lansdowne) 4

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 4

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 3

Will McDonald (Old Belvedere) 3

Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) 2

Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) 2

Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College) 2

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution) 2

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 2

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 2

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 2

Max Russell (Terenure College) 2

Oisin Shannon (Terenure College) 2

Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster) 2

Paul Deeny (Clontarf) 2

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 2

Sean Rigney (Terenure College) 2

MINUTES PLAYED –

Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) 400

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 400

Charlie Molony (UCD) 400

Chris O’Connor (Old Belvedere) 400

Connor Fahy (Clontarf) 400

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 400

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 400

Dan Barron (UCD) 400

Dylan O’Grady (Clontarf) 400

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 400

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 400

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 400

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 400

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 400

Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere) 400

Paddy Clancy (UCD) 400

Peter Maher (Clontarf) 400

