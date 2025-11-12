O’Gara Breaks Through Half-Century Mark As Division 1A’s Top Scorer

St. Mary’s College centre Mick O’Gara extended his lead as Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A’s top scorer with a handsome 17-point haul during their thrilling win over Cork Constitution in the last round.

O’Gara continued his impressive goal-kicking form at Templeville Road, tallying up a dozen points from five successful kicks out of five, and also raided in under the posts for a fifth-minute try that opened the scoring.

With unbeaten Mary’s still in pole position ahead of this Saturday’s local derby against Terenure College, O’Gara remains top of the pile in the scoring stakes with 66 points. Next up on 40 points each are Clontarf’s Conor Kelly, and former leader David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere).

Completing the list of the top five points scorers are Nenagh’s place-kicking winger Conor McMahon, who now has 36 points to his name, and UCD out-half Paddy Clancy (31 points).

The highest individual scorer during round 5 was Leinster’s Charlie Tector, who amassed 22 points as Lansdowne ran out comprehensive 62-17 winners over bottom side Nenagh Ormond.

Along with a try on the hour mark, Tector landed seven of his nine conversion attempts to add to an earlier penalty. A week on from his Leinster senior debut, Hugo McLaughlin raced over for a hat-trick of tries for the headquarters club.

There was also a hat-trick at Ballymacarn Park where the returning Chris Cosgrave crossed three times as Terenure’s dominant second-half performance saw them beat Ballynahinch 52-12.

On the opposite wing, in-form youngster Dan Martin snapped up a well-taken double to join ‘Hinch’s own Ethan Graham (6 tries) at the top of the try-scoring charts.

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan touched down for the fifth match running, as his fifth try of the season helped the defending champions to see off UCD on a 29-12 scoreline.

Cork Con fell just short of a comeback victory over St. Mary’s, but did return home with two bonus points. Lynchpin forward Jack Kelleher (pictured below) was on the scoresheet for the fourth game in a row, as he joined Donnellan and Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry on five tries for the campaign.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 5:

POINTS –

66 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

40 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

36 – Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond)

31 – Paddy Clancy (UCD)

30 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

26 – Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution)

25 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), James Tarrant (Lansdowne)

24 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

23 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

22 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

20 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

17 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

16 – Kelvin Langan (Young Munster)

15 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

13 – Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College)

12 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

10 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Max Russell (Terenure College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

9 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

7 – Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Dan Barron (UCD), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

4 – Darragh French (Cork Constitution)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Daragh Gilbourne (UCD), Aaron O’Neill (St. Mary’s College)

TRIES –

6 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Dan Martin (Terenure College)

5 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution)

4 – Duinn Maguire (UCD), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

3 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College),Max Russell (Terenure College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

1 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Dan Barron (UCD), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Fionn Higgins (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond), Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Oran O’Reilly (Young Munster), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Ethan Reilly (Terenure College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Jon Rodgers (Ballynahinch), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Jim White (UCD), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

