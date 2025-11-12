IRFU and Healthy Ireland Announce Phase Two of the Walking Track Grant for 2026

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), in partnership with Healthy Ireland , is delighted to announce Phase Two of the Walking Track Grant for 2026 .

Following the success of last season’s initiative, which saw 21 clubs receive funding to upgrade and develop their facilities, this next phase continues the drive to make community walking tracks on rugby club grounds more accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

The Walking Track Grant aims to promote physical activity among both club members and the wider community. A particular focus of the fund is to reduce barriers to participation, especially for individuals who may find it difficult to access physical activity in their local area. This includes people with mobility restrictions, as well as inactive groups such as women, girls, and members of local ethnic communities.

IRFU Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Anne Marie Hughes, added, “The vision contained within our EDI Action Plan is that rugby clubs are positive, welcoming and inclusive environments for people of all ages and abilities. This grant, which will enable us to upgrade more walking tracks at clubs, will result in accessible and safer facilities at our clubs, and allow clubs to deliver other forms of exercise to everyone local community”.

Through this initiative, clubs have the opportunity to enhance their facilities and strengthen their role as inclusive community hubs that promote health, connection, and wellbeing.

Applications for Phase Two of the Walking Track Grant will be accepted from 12th–26th November.

Further information can be found HERE.

Clubs can apply directly using on this link.

For queries or additional information, please email Anne Marie Hughes .