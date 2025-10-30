O’Gara And Graham Still Top After High-Scoring #EnergiaAIL Round

Round 4 in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A produced an average of eight tries per match. St. Mary’s College sharpshooter Mick O’Gara and Ballynahinch winger Ethan Graham remain the leading points and try scorers respectively.

O’Gara landed four of his conversion attempts at UCD to take his season’s haul to 49 points. He has a 17-point lead over his closest rival, Old Belvedere’s David Wilkinson, who split the posts once in their 34-12 defeat to Clontarf.

‘Tarf out-half Conor Kelly (31 points) has moved up to third following that win at Ollie Campbell Park, while there were 10-point kicking contributions from James Tarrant (Lansdowne), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), and Terenure College’s Aran Egan last weekend.

Ulster Academy player Graham (6 tries) remains out in front as the division’s top try scorer, but Young Munster’s Hubert Gilvarry is hot on his heels following his fifth try of the campaign during their 40-35 loss to Lansdowne.

With four scores in as many games, Clontarf’s talismanic captain Dylan Donnellan has now scored an outstanding 80 All-Ireland League tries in the space of four years.

Also sitting on four tries after this season’s opening four rounds are Cork Constitution duo Danny Sheahan and Jack Kelleher, UCD hooker Duinn Maguire, and Terenure youngster Dan Martin, who bagged a brace against Nenagh Ormond.

Lansdowne skipper Andy Marks (pictured below) also had a try double against the Cookies to open his 2025/26 account. The hugely entertaining clash at Tom Clifford Park saw winger Orin Burke touch down twice for the hosts.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 4:

POINTS –

49 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

32 – David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

31 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

30 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch)

29 – Paddy Clancy (UCD), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond)

26 – Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution)

25 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), James Tarrant (Lansdowne)

22 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

20 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Dan Martin (Terenure College), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

18 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

17 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

15 – Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

14 – Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Kelvin Langan (Young Munster)

13 – Julian Leszczynski (Terenure College)

12 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

10 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

7 – Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Max Russell (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Darragh French (Cork Constitution), Daragh Gilbourne (UCD), Aaron O’Neill (St. Mary’s College)

TRIES –

6 – Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch)

5 – Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster)

4 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Duinn Maguire (UCD), Dan Martin (Terenure College), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution)

3 – Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Ryan McMahon (Old Belvedere), Charlie Molony (UCD), Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond), Ben Blaney (Terenure College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Orin Burke (Young Munster), Griffin Culver (Terenure College), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Rob Gilsenan (St. Mary’s College), Daniel Hurley (UCD), Peter Hyland (Cork Constitution), Lucas Maguire (UCD), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Oisin McCormack (Terenure College), Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne)

1 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Paul Allen (Young Munster), Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College), Cian Barry (Cork Constitution), Richie Bergin (St. Mary’s College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Mark Canniffe (UCD), Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Joe Coffey (Nenagh Ormond), Jordan Coghlan (Clontarf), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Pierce Crowe (Ballynahinch), Sam Cusack (Nenagh Ormond), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Connor Fahy (Clontarf), Christian Foley (Young Munster), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Chris Gibson (Ballynahinch), Dylan Hicks (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Mick McCormack (St. Mary’s College), Will McDonald (Old Belvedere), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond), Liam McMahon (Young Munster), Morgan Meredith (Old Belvedere), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond), Jack Nelson Murray (St. Mary’s College), John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond), Alex O’Grady (Clontarf), Joe O’Leary (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCD), Ross O’Neill (Lansdowne), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College), Harry O’Riordan (Lansdowne), Aaron O’Sullivan (St. Mary’s College), Sam Owens (Clontarf), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Tom Roche (Lansdowne), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Max Russell (Terenure College), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

